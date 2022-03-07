HANOVER — Providence started fast, never looked back and cruised to its second Class 2A Southwestern Sectional title in three years Saturday night.
The Pioneers rolled to a 56-32 victory over the host, and defending champion, Rebels.
“It’s been a really good season and we’re really excited for the boys,” Providence head coach Ryan Miller said. “We demand a lot of our boys, and the coaching staff. I’m just so happy and proud of everyone. I’m grateful that our community traveled an hour down the road to be here to support us. We’ve had some nice wins against some high-quality teams and we’ve also had some heart-breakers in some games that we really wanted. But we thought all along that the good and the bad would make us stronger and pay dividends in the postseason. And, fortunately it did.”
Providence (17-6) will play No. 5 Linton-Stockton (22-4) at about 11:30 a.m. this coming Saturday in the second semifinal of the Southridge Regional at Huntingburg Memorial Gymnasium.
Forest Park (14-10) will face Paoli (16-9) at 10 a.m. in the first semi. The regional championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. that night.
Saturday night was the sectional-final rubber match between the Pioneers and Southwestern. Providence routed the Rebels 87-66 in the title tilt two years ago before Southwestern returned the favor last March, winning 74-51.
“This is awesome because we got this far last year and didn’t get it done,” said senior guard Max Beatty, who tallied three points, three rebounds and two assists. “We made a promise to the seniors last year that we’d come back here and get a win for them, and we did it.”
Junior swingman Casey Kaelin tallied a team-high 18 points and six rebounds while senior forward Grant Williams added 14 points and five boards for Providence. Sophomore guard Quentin Hesse came off the bench to net 12 points, all on 3-pointers.
“All year the coaches have preached energy, enthusiasm and effort,” Williams said. “We knew we had to play hard on defense and the offense would come. We just focused on one stop at a time. Each possession was a war, and we won the war.”
The Pioneers bolted to a 9-0 lead before Southwestern steadied the ship and pulled within 10-7 at the first stop. Providence proceeded to own the second quarter, in large part thanks to Hesse’s sharp-shooting off the bench.
Hesse drained three triples in the second frame to propel his team to a 26-14 halftime advantage.
“We went to the auxiliary gym and I hit my first 10 and then missed five in a row,” Hesse said. “Once the game started and that first one went in, I knew I was just going to keep shooting it. Coach Miller gives me so much confidence, and I know my role and I know I can make the shots.”
Out of the locker room, five Pioneers found the scoring column as Providence pushed its lead to 39-21 heading to the fourth.
“The third quarter was huge,” Kaelin said. “We knew they would come out and try to be the aggressor, but we kept the foot on the pedal with energy. We played as a team, like we have all year, and they couldn’t stop us.”
The Pioneers’ vaunted defense held Southwestern to just 29.5 percent shooting. The victors scorched the nets at a 56.7 percent shooting clip and dominated the glass to a tune of 31-21.
Zach Cole scored 11 to lead the Rebels (17-8).
“For the most part I was pleased with our defense,” said Miller, whose team took home the 10th sectional title in program history. “Southwestern is a very good team. They’re very balanced, have a lot of weapons and are hard to guard. We spent a lot of time preparing for them and we knew it was going to be tough, but our guys followed the gameplan very well.”
.
CLASS 2A SOUTHWESTERN SECTIONAL
Saturday night's final
PROVIDENCE 56, SOUTHWESTERN 32
Providence 10 16 13 17 — 56
Southwestern 7 7 7 11— 32
Providence (17-6): Cade Carver 11, Quentin Hesse 12, Casey Kaelin 18, Tyler Simmons 4, Brian Wall 2, Jaden Johnson 2, Grant Williams 14, Max Beatty 3.
Southwestern (17-8): Colton Cloud 8, Zach Cole 11, Bryce Hatton 2, Peyton Gwin 7, Jamison Lewis 4.
3-point field goals: Providence 6 of 12 (Hesse 4, Kaelin, Williams); Southwestern 4 of 21 (Cloud 2, Cole, Gwin).
Rebounds: Providence 31, Southwestern 21.
Turnovers: Providence 8, Southwestern 8.
Field-goal shooting: Providence 17 of 30 (56.7%), Southwestern 13 of 44 (29.5%).
Free-throw shooting: Providence 16 of 27 (59.3%), Southwestern 2 of 3 (66.7%).
