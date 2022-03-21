BOYS' BASKETBALL: Pioneers clinch history-making win

SEYMOUR — It was a history-making Saturday night for Providence.
The Pioneers rallied for a 41-33 victory over No. 9 Eastern Hancock in the Class 2A semistate game at Seymour’s Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium. The win not only clinched Providence’s first semistate title, but also earned the Pioneers their first trip to the IHSAA State Finals.
“It’s unreal,” senior point guard Cade Carver said. “We’ve worked so hard to get here. All our hard work, it just feels like it’s been paid off. We’ve still got work to do, but this is truly awesome.”
Providence (20-6) will face third-ranked Central Noble (28-2) at 12:45 p.m. this Saturday afternoon in the 2A title tilt at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Winning that right wasn’t easy, though. After leading throughout the first quarter, the Pioneers played from behind for much of the next two periods before dominating the final frame — outscoring the Royals 16-3 while holding them without a field goal. Still, they didn’t take the lead for good until there was 1 minute, 42 seconds remaining.
“It was a game of ups and downs, but we just kept battling. We fought through it, we stayed together and some players stepped up and made some big plays for us down the stretch,” junior swingman Casey Kaelin said. “We just kept believing. We knew that eventually our shots would fall. We kept getting stops on defense, which has been our calling card all year. We kept doing that and just knew that it was all going to pay off in the end, and it did.”
Things started off well for Providence.
The Pioneers scored the first seven points of the game thanks to a 3-pointer and jumper by Max Beatty, followed by a shot off the glass from Kaelin.
Providence led 11-5 when Eastern Hancock’s Jacob Spaulding hit a 3 with 3:01 to play in the first period. It started a 10-0 run by the Royals.
When Spaulding hit a pair of free throws 1:21 into the second quarter, Eastern Hancock led 15-11.
That’s when Grant Seebold came up big for the Pioneers. The 6-foot-4 junior reserve hit a 3-pointer to end Providence’s scoring drought. The two teams then exchanged baskets for the remainder of the half with Seebold’s second 3 pulling the Pioneers within one, 20-19, at the break.
“My role is to just come off the bench and shoot well, and that’s what I did today,” Seebold said.
Beatty opened the second-half scoring with his second 3-pointer to put Providence up 22-20.
The Pioneers’ lead didn’t last long, though.
A subsequent 8-0 run by the Royals featured 3-pointers from Spaulding and Landon O’Neal, as well as an old-fashioned three-point play by Spaulding. The latter made it 28-22.
Kaelin’s layup cut Providence’s deficit to four before Spaulding scored in the lane with 1:57 to play in the period. That, however, would be Eastern Hancock’s final field goal of the game.
Kaelin then hit 1 of 2 free throws with 5.9 seconds left in the quarter to get Providence within five heading into the final eight minutes.
“We just all huddled up and we told each other, ‘This is our game and we’ve got to go out there and take it,’” senior guard Tyler Simmons recalled. “Because we weren’t the aggressors and we weren’t going to be coming out here victorious. So we just went out there, we played our game, we played our hearts out and we just took home the W.”
The Pioneers started the fourth period with seven consecutive points — a jumper by Beatty, a putback by Simmons and another 3-pointer from Seebold. The latter put Providence on top 32-30.
Spaulding then hit 3 of 4 free throws on consecutive possessions to give the Royals a 33-32 lead with 2:40 to play.
On the Pioneers’ ensuing possession, however, Williams’ putback of a Kaelin miss put Providence up for good, at 34-33.
“I was just going after the board,” Williams said. “Every possession matters, that’s what Coach has always told us, so we never take a possession off. I just went up, got it and put it back.”
After Eastern Hancock came up empty on its end, the Pioneers held the ball until Beatty drilled a 3 with 35 seconds to play.
“Down the stretch we really turned up the pressure on defense and started moving the ball and some guys knocked down some big shots,” Carver said. “That’s what really turned the game for us.”
Williams then hit 3 of 4 free throws, and Kaelin 1 of 2, after Royals’ misses to seal it for Providence.
Beatty tallied a team-high 15 points while Seebold netted nine off the bench and Kaelin contributed eight.
Spaulding also scored 15 for the Royals, who were held to a season-low point total and 31.5 below their season average. Also Eastern Hancock, which came into the game third in the state in 3-pointers per game (9.8), finished with only five.
“I think we stepped up the defensive pressure a little bit in the fourth quarter,” Providence head coach Ryan Miller said. “It started to feel like they started to assume a little bit of control there late into the third and the early fourth, so we knew we needed to try to turn that tide a bit by getting out defensively and pressuring a bit more. Which is challenging to do against them because they have such good ball-handlers and playmakers. But credit to our guys, they made a few really big plays. They got a few deflections, made a few steals and came up with loose balls and then we were able to capitalize on the other end.
“We felt like we were getting some decent looks in the first half. A few guys were putting them in, but some of the other guys weren’t quite finishing. Our guys, we got on the boards I thought in that second half and we had some big second-shot opportunities, just kind of hustle plays. And that’s kind of what our team does. ... I’m just proud of the boys.”
CLASS 2A SEYMOUR SEMISTATE
Saturday at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium
PROVIDENCE 41, EASTERN HANCOCK 33
E. Hancock 10 10 10 3 — 33
Providence 11 8 6 16 — 41
Eastern Hancock (22-6): Jacob Spaulding 15, Landon O’Neal 11, Edric Miller 2, Grant Gray 5.
Providence (20-6): Casey Kaelin 8, Tyler Simmons 4, Grant Williams 5, Max Beatty 15, Grant Seebold 9.
3-point field goals: Eastern Hancock 5 (O’Neal 2, Spaulding 2, Gray); Providence 6 (Beatty 3, Seebold 3).