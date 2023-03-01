HANOVER — Defending state champion Providence used its patented smothering defense to defeat Clarksville 43-23 in a first-round game of the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional on Wednesday night.
Casey Kaelin (14) and Noah Lovan (10) combined for 24 points to lead the eighth-ranked Pioneers to their 16th win in 17 games.
Providence (19-4) will next play No. 5 Brownstown Central (20-4) in the highly-anticipated second sectional semifinal Friday night. In Wednesday’s first game, the Braves knocked off Eastern 46-35 behind 21 points from Jack Benter to advance. Henryville (17-6) will take on the host, and ninth-ranked, Rebels (20-3) in Friday’s first semi at 6 p.m.
Wednesday night, Providence held the Generals to just 21-percent shooting en route to beating its cross-town rivals for the second time this season.
“Our defense was by and large pretty solid,” Pioneers head coach Ryan Miller said. “We have some areas that we need to do better in our next game for sure. Clarksville is a dangerous team with a lot of weapons. They’ve been competitive all year. We respect their team and Coach (Kyle) Hankins and his staff a lot.”
The Generals’ defense was sharp all night as well, holding Providence to 36 percent shooting and 3 of 13 from beyond the 3-point arc.
“We were executing our zone to exactly what our game plan was,” Hankins said. “They just have so many pieces that you can’t take everything away.”
The first quarter was a battle of attrition until Jaden Johnson hit a triple at the buzzer to give the Pioneers a 9-6 lead at the first stop. Kaelin proceeded to hit two 3s and the Pioneers’ vaunted D held Clarksville to just 1 of 8 shooting in the second period.
“Their defense is as good a high-school defense that I’ve ever seen,” Hankins said. “With that said, I thought we had some decent looks throughout the night, but weren’t able to convert those. But all the credit to Providence, they make you stagnant on offense and it’s just really hard to score on them.”
Ashton Leezer scored five of his team-high 11 points out of the locker room as the Generals (8-15) inched closer early in the third stanza. However, Providence started pulling away and posted a 28-16 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
“I remember they were up 21-15 about halfway through the third and we had two or three possessions to make it closer, but weren’t able to hit a shot,” said Hankins, whose team only made 2 of 11 third-quarter field-goal attempts. “Against them, you can’t miss those opportunities to have a chance. I think we got frustrated and tired after that, and they got a double-digit lead.”
Providence dominated the final frame as six Pioneers found the scoring column.
“I felt like we started attacking their zone better and got the shots we wanted and converted,” Miller said of the second half. “We got some looks in the first half, but a lot of them did not fall. As the second half wore on, I think we did a better job of contesting their shots and limiting them to one shot.”
Clarksville says goodbye to six seniors — Saul Tatum, Morgan Capps, Landon Radlein, Kevonne Murrell, Jayedyn Johnson and Robert Lamar.
“My guys were gritty all year long and were a fun group to coach and I’m going to miss our seniors, but we have to regroup and keep building our program,” said Hankins, whose team improved by one victory from last season. “I’d like to think we finished a much better team than our record showed, but I’m their coach and I love these guys. We executed things better as the year went on and these kids came to practice to work hard. I wouldn’t trade this group for anything.”
With the Providence win, fans from all over Southern Indiana will get the matchup they’ve been waiting for since the Pioneers and Brownstown played in the season-opener on Nov. 26. The Braves won that game 81-71 in the Larkin Center.
“They’re the best team in the state. They’re number one in the Sagarin Ratings and I believe it,” Miller said of the Braves. “Brownstown is just a great team. I think they’d be a state-title contender in 3A. They’re well-coached, have a great player and have some very good players around him. We’re going to have to show up for 32 minutes and play some really good ball Friday night.”
CLASS 2A SOUTHWESTERN SECTIONAL
Wednesday night’s first-round game
PROVIDENCE 43, CLARKSVILLE 23
Clarksville 6 4 6 7 — 23
Providence 9 10 10 14 — 43
Clarksville (8-15): Morgan Capps 5, Landon Radlein 3, Ashton Leezer 11, Jacob Seward 3, Kevonne Murrell 1.
Providence (19-4): Drew Kelly 2, Quentin Hesse 5, Casey Kaelin 14, Noah Lovan 10, Jaden Johnson 9, Elijah Fuller-Tucker 3.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 5 of 19 (Capps, Radlein, Leezer 3); Providence 3 of 13 (Kaelin 2, Johnson).
Rebounds: Clarksville 19, Providence 34.
Turnovers: Clarksville 9, Providence 6.
Field-goal shooting: Clarksville 7 of 33, Providence 13 of 36.
Free-throw shooting: Clarksville 4 of 8, Providence 14 of 19.
