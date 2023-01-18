MARENGO — The Class 2A No. 9 Providence boys’ basketball team rolled to a 70-29 triumph at Crawford County on Tuesday night.
The Pioneers ran out to a 17-5 lead by the end of the first quarter before increasing that to 36-13 by the break. Providence continued to add to its advantage in the second half, outscoring the Wolfpack 16-10 in the third period and 18-6 in the final frame.
Quentin Hesse led a balanced attack for the Pioneers with 13 points. Casey Kaelin and Grant Seebold added 11 apiece for Providence (9-3), which won its sixth straight game.
“The boys shared the ball and played well,” Pioneers coach Ryan Miller said.
Providence will visit Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
PROVIDENCE 70, CRAWFORD COUNTY 29
Providence 17 19 16 18 — 70
Crawford Co. 5 8 10 6 — 29
Providence (9-3): Quentin Hesse 13, Casey Kaelin 11, Noah Lovan 7, Jaden Johnson 4, Grant Seebold 11, Preston Kempf 1, Jacob Harbeson 2, Carter Lannan 3, Elijah Fuller-Tucker 5, Bryson Whitlock 6, Cole Huett 7.
Crawford County (4-11): Zander Sattler 4, Klayton Grizzel 8, Laken Belcher 6, Blake Seibert 8, Nash Stroud 5.
3-point field goals: Providence 10 (Hesse 3, Seebold 3, Whitlock 2, Kaelin, Lannan); Crawford County 4 (Grizzel 2, Stroud 2).
