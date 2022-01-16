JEFFERSONVILLE — Providence picked up a coveted road win over one of Southern Indiana’s heavyweights Saturday night.
A second-half surge propelled the Pioneers past host Jeffersonville 48-45 at Johnson Arena.
“Jeffersonville’s record is very deceptive. They’ve been playing the whole season without their full team, so this is a big win just knowing the team they’re going to be now that they have their full complement back,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said. “We’re very proud of our guys to pull this out on the road against a team that’s one of the more talented teams in Southern Indiana.”
After delivering a strong defensive effort to build a 26-20 halftime lead, Jeffersonville struggled on both ends of the court in the second half, leaving head coach Andrew Grantz looking for answers.
“The difference was simply effort, and that’s pretty pathetic. In the first half, our defense has the coaches communicating for them because the players don’t take ownership in the program,” Grantz said. “We’re begging for it — we’ve been begging for it for four to five months now, and it’s not coming.”
The Red Devils got out to an early 4-0 lead but failed to score in the next 4-plus minutes of action as Providence went on a run to take a 6-4 edge with just over two minutes left in the opening period.
The shots started to fall for Jeffersonville late in the quarter, as the home team tied the game at 12-all before Tyler Simmons knocked down a wing 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Pioneers ahead 15-12 entering the second period.
“Although the game started a little bit in their favor, we got on track and executed our gameplan there in the first quarter,” Miller said.
Jeffersonville switched to a 2-2-1 press to open the second quarter, and it paid dividends. The Pioneers mustered just two points in the first seven minutes of the period as the Red Devils took a 23-17 lead.
Providence knocked down a 3-pointer to cut into its deficit, but Will Lovings-Watts capped a 12-point first half with a 3 of his own to put the Red Devils up six heading into the locker room.
“In the second period, our offense was definitely not as efficient,” Miller said. “We weren’t doing the things we’d worked on all week, and the boys needed a reminder.”
Miller let the team know what it needed to improve on at halftime. Following a slow offensive start to the second half, the Pioneers picked it up in the last 10 minutes of the game.
Jeffersonville (2-7) maintained a lead nearly the entire third quarter as both teams struggled to find the bottom of the basket.
That changed when Casey Kaelin scored an old-fashioned, three-point play — drawing Lovings-Watts' third foul — to pull the Pioneers within 30-27 with two minutes to play in the period.
Kaelin converted another three-point play on Providence's next possession to tie it at 30-all.
“We went through some lulls there where it didn’t necessarily feel like it was entirely getting away from us, but it was getting close to swinging very much in their favor,” Miller said. “(Those) were big, momentum-building plays that got us back into the game and in a position to win.”
After another Pioneers' stop, Jaden Johnson drew a foul on a put-back attempt at the third-quarter buzzer. He went 1-for-2 from the charity stripe to give Providence a 31-30 lead — its first since early in the second period — heading into the final frame.
The Pioneers carried over that momentum into the last eight minutes.
Grant Williams drained his second 3-pointer of the fourth quarter to put Providence ahead 41-34 with just over three minutes to play, but the Red Devils rallied.
Jeff cut it to 43-41 with 1:06 left. Already in the double bonus, the Red Devils immediately fouled Providence point guard Cade Carver, who split a pair of free throws.
Jeffersonville missed a 3 on its ensuing possession, and the Pioneers went 1-for-2 from the line again to make the score 45-41. On the other end, Lovings-Watts drove the paint and made a floater off the glass to pull his team within two with 37.7 seconds to play.
Carver went to the line and went 1-for-2 yet again. Now up three points, Providence fouled Lovings-Watts. The referees deemed it intentional and gave Jeff two free throws and the ball. The senior made both and the Red Devils retained possession with 22.7 seconds to play.
“That was one where we had to gather ourselves, the coaches and players included, because we felt like we had a firm grip on the game," Miller said. "Then a few key turnovers, and split free throws, led to a point where we were in a position to where we could’ve lost.”
Lovings-Watts missed a potential go-ahead elbow jumper on Jeff's possession. An extended scrum for the rebound ended with the basketball rolling out of bounds off the Devils with 1.7 seconds left.
“We’re very glad things bounced our way there,” said Miller, whose team picked up its second straight win over Jeffersonville.
Providence then chucked the ball up the court to Williams, who made a layup at the buzzer.
Kaelin and Williams paced the Pioneers (9-3) with 13 points apiece while Lovings-Watts led all scorers with 22.
Miller said the win is a confidence-boost for Providence as it enters the home stretch of the regular season.
“I told the boys that if we could get this win against a good team with all of their guys back it’s, by far, our best win of the year,” the Pioneers' bench boss said. “There aren’t many (Class) 2A teams in the state of Indiana that are going to be the full caliber of this team with their full roster, and that should definitely give the boys some confidence that they can indeed compete with the best.”
Providence next host Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, while Jeff visits North Oldham (Ky.) at the same time.
“We’ll just get back to work every single day. We continue to say the things we’ve said over and over for over a year now. Hopefully they decide to do it,” Grantz said.
PROVIDENCE 48, JEFFERSONVILLE 45
Providence 15 5 11 17 — 48
Jeffersonville 12 14 4 15 — 45
Providence (9-3): Kaelin 13, Williams 13, Simmons 10, Hesse 4, Johnson 3, Seebold 3, Carver 2
Jeffersonville (2-7): Lovings-Watt 22, Stoudemire 6, Moore 6, Rayzer-Moore 4, Florence 2, Cooper 2, Douglas 2
3-point field goals: Providence 3 (Kaelin, Williams, Seebold); Jeffersonville 3 (Lovings-Watt, Stoudemire, Moore).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.