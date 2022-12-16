BOYS' BASKETBALL: Pioneers down Highlanders

FLOYDS KNOBS — Providence came out swinging — and hitting — Friday night.
A 12-0 first-quarter run by the reigning Class 2A state champion Pioneers helped them to a 14-point lead and eventually a 44-33 win at Floyd Central.
“Our boys came out aggressively and not only executed the game plan, but made plays,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said. “That’s what you need to do in big games — in high-level games. Give a lot of credit to our boys. We played a really, really solid game.”
Senior Grant Seebold brought the early offense for the Pioneers (3-2) as he hit a couple of 3-pointers in the first period.
“Grant Seebold, he’s a senior now and he’s played in some big games, he’s battle-tested. Tonight, he played like a senior,” Miller said.
The difference, though, was the defense applied by the Pioneers. They held the Highlanders (1-3) to just two points through the first 10 minutes of the game.
When Quentin Hesse hit his only 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half, Providence led 18-4.
The Pioneers’ lead grew to as many as 18 before they settled for a 32-16 cushion at the break.
In the second half, the Highlanders pulled to within 10 on a couple of occasions but only got it to single digits once.
Floyd Central did get some needed offense from seniors Tevi Ali and Caleb Washington.
Ali, looking much more comfortable than in the first three games, scored a team-high 13 points, including three 3-pointers, off the bench.
“I was glad to see him bounce back from last weekend,” first-year Floyd Central coach Greg Walters said. “He played really well.”
Washington added 10, including two shots from beyond the arc.
“We have to come together as a team and figure out what our strengths and weaknesses are,” said Walters, whose team lost its third straight game. “It has to be a collective effort. ... I think our roles should start to define themselves.”
It’s a quick turnaround for the Highlanders, who travel to Bloomington South tonight.
“We have some growing pains here,” said Walters, whose team returned only one starter (Washington) from last season. “We have a really tough schedule and we’re inexperienced.”
For Providence, junior Noah Lovan led the way with 18 points while Seebold scored 16.
The Pioneers continue to play without senior standout Casey Kaelin, who broke his hand and wrist in the season-opener against Brownstown Central. He won’t return until at late the middle of January.
“I want to get out there as soon as I can,” he said. “I want to get out there and play with my guys. It’s something I love.”
.
PROVIDENCE 44, FLOYD CENTRAL 33
Providence 13 7 12 12 — 44
Floyd Central 2 7 7 17 — 33
Providence (3-2): Quentin Hesse 5, Carter Lannan 3, Noah Lovan 18, Elijah Tucker 2, Grant Seebold 16.
Floyd Central (1-3): Bryce Schmidt 2, Austin Cardwell 2, Jackson Streander 2, Tevi Ali 13, Caleb Washington 10, Brock Conrad 4.
3-point field goals: Providence 6 (Seebold 4, Hesse, Lannan); Floyd Central 5 (Ali 3, Washington 2).