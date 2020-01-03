BOYS' BASKETBALL: Pioneers edge Generals; Dragons roll

SELLERSBURG — Providence lost 10 of its last 11 games to end the 2018-19 season with eight wins — the program’s lowest mark since 2000-01.
But that was then. This is a new year.
The 2019-20 Pioneers, off to their best start since the 2016-17 team that began 16-1, added to their impressive jump by way of a 53-50 win over rival Clarksville in the first round of the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament on Friday night.
Providence (6-1) will face Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek (9-1) at about 7:30 p.m. in tonight's final. The Dragons advanced with a 107-48 win over Charlestown.
SILVER CREEK 107, CHARLESTOWN 48
The Dragons, fresh off their first loss in 11 months and worst loss in 10 seasons, bounced back in a big way. They built a 58-22 halftime lead and cruised to their fifth straight win over the Pirates.
Silver Creek, coming off a 63-31 loss to 4A No. 3 Lawrence Central in the Hall of Fame Classic final last Saturday, was led by Trey Kaufman’s 35 points. Kooper Jacobi added 20 and Branden Northern 16 for the Dragons, who reached the century mark for the first time this season.
Charlestown (1-7), which hadn’t played since Dec. 21, got 15 points from Ty Crace and nine from Ashton Davis.
PROVIDENCE 53, CLARKSVILLE 50
The Pioneers rattled off a 14-1 run — including a 10-0 spurt to begin the second half — spanning the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third and tallied a 56 percent shooting clip to help secure its sixth win in seven games.
“In the first half we weren’t doing what we wanted to do, at least defensively, rebounding the ball,” first-year Providence coach Ryan Miller said. “They got a lot of offensive rebounds in the first half, and that was a big deal. They did a good job there. … In the third quarter, we came out and played our game defensively.”
The win marked the third straight and 10th in the past 12 meetings for the Pioneers over the Generals (4-4). That spree includes last season's first-round sectional win, which was clinched by a late 3-pointer.
Leading the way for Providence was Zack Johnson, who had 15 points on 7 of 9 shooting and Sterling Huber, who went 4-for-4 from 3-point range and totaled 14 points. The Pioneer defense, which ranked 38th in the state entering Friday, held the Generals to 42 percent shooting while Nick Sexton had six steals.
Clarksville, which didn’t reach the four-win mark until Feb. 8 of last season, was led by Jaren Starks’ 17 points on 5 for 9 shooting from 3 and Dae’von Fuqua’s 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. The undersized Generals outrebounded the Pioneers through much of the first half.
“We’re shorter than other teams, but we’ve got kids that compete,” Clarksville coach Brian McEwen said. “Dae’von is 5-9, maybe, and maybe 145 pounds, but he’s a warrior. … Jaren Starks, Keyshawn [Minor], Dakota [Capps], Clayton Aranda, they just battle. Their mentality is you have to battle and fight.”
A 3-pointer by Minor gave the Generals an 11-5 lead with less than two minutes left in the opening period and, after a quick 4-0 response from the Pioneers, Clarksville led 13-9 at the end of the first behind a 2-for-3 clip from 3-point range.
A back-and-forth second quarter began with Johnson’s third field goal. Starks answered with a 3 for the Generals, but the Pioneers later took a 20-18 advantage on an Austin Grantz steal and layup. Capps’ corner 3, off an assist from Fuqua, made for a 24-23 lead. But Providence, behind an 8-for-10 second quarter, led 27-24 at the break.
Johnson had 10 points and five boards on 5-for-5 shooting. The Pioneers shot 71 percent in the opening half to Clarksville’s 38 percent.
Providence picked up where it left off to start the second half, beginning the third quarter with a 10-0 run and upping the spurt to 14-1 spanning back to the second quarter. The Generals, though, ended the quarter on a 7-0 run and trailed 38-34 entering the final frame.
“I thought we got out of our game for a little bit,” Miller said, “and before you knew it, it was a ballgame.”
The Pioneers led by as many as 10 in the final quarter before Starks’ fifth 3 brought Clarksville within 49-46 with 44.4 seconds left. A Fuqua layup, after a 1-for-2 trip to the line by Providence, made for a 50-48 score with 27.3 left. However, Sexton drilled 2 of 2 free throws and helped force a turnover on the ensuing possession to seal the victory.
“It’s good to see the Providence-Clarksville game getting back to like it was in ’12, ’13, ’14 when those things are just battles,” McEwen said. “ … They executed some things, and we weren’t able to quite as much. But we did everything we could’ve asked to give us a chance at the end.”
And that was just the tune-up. The Sectional 45 foes turn around to meet again next Friday.
“It’s possible we’ll see each other three times,” McEwen said. “ … They played really hard. Ryan’s got them playing good basketball, and hats off to them.”
The Dragons’ holiday tournament, now in its 59th year, is the state’s longest-running tournament featuring the original four teams. Silver Creek has won four of the past five titles.
“Our focus has definitely been on Clarksville,” Miller said. “ … With Silver Creek, they’re a whole other level from almost anyone in this area. They’re one of the best teams in the state, right? Their size, their skill, their talent, they're well-coached. … They kind of have it all.”