HANOVER — Clarksville squeaked by on a late three-point play to beat Providence during the regular season, but the Pioneers got the win when it matters most.
Providence overwhelmed the Generals 56-46 in the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional semifinals Friday night at King Gym.
Thanks to their win, the Pioneers (12-8) will face Southwestern (20-5) at 7 p.m. in tonight's sectional final in a rematch of last season's title tilt. The host Rebels advanced with a 56-41 win over Henryville in Friday's first semi.
PROVIDENCE 56, CLARKSVILLE 46
Clarksville's slow-pace tempo played out in the first quarter as the Generals led 8-7. The Pioneers, however, sped the game up to a point that allowed for a lead and for Clarksville to feel beyond uncomfortable on both ends of the floor.
With Providence's defense forcing Clarksville to speed up the game, turnovers and lack of scoring were detrimental as Dakota Capps was the only Generals player to score in the second quarter with nine points. Meanwhile Providence capitalized on its end, doubling up the Generals to close out the first half.
As mistakes led to opportunities in transition, the Pioneers soared up-and-down the floor for 18 points in the second frame. Nick Sexton drilled two 3-pointers while Grant Williams scored five points off the bench, pushing Providence out to a double-digit lead before a late Capps 3 put the game at 24-17 by halftime.
Clarksville came out firing in the third quarter. A pair of 3-pointers by Connor Page cut the Pioneers' lead to four. Providence, however, turned the intensity back up and held the Generals at-bay for the rest of the way.
Sexton and Max Beatty each canned a trifecta to push the margin back out to double digits and the Pioneers were never truly threatened the rest of the way.
The Generals managed to cut the lead to eight points on a couple of occasions in the fourth quarter, but never could get over the hump.
Sexton led all scorers in the game, pacing Providence's offense with 18 points, including 10 points in the second half. Beatty finished with 12 points while Casey Kaelin added 11.
Dakota Capps led Clarksville (11-12) with 17 points and Page added 13.
The Pioneers now prepare for a rematch with the Rebels, whom they beat 87-66 in last year's championship game. Southwestern, however, avenged that loss with a 61-53 win on Jan. 5.
SOUTHWESTERN 56, HENRYVILLE 41
Turnovers doomed the Hornets in the first half and an early deficit was too much to overcome.
The second quarter ultimately decided Henryville's fate after trailing just 8-4 at the end of the first quarter. As Southwestern's defense continued to suffocate on the perimeter, the Hornets were forced into a slew of turnovers that translated into points on the other end for the Rebels. Southwestern went on a 19-9 run in the second frame and led 27-13 at halftime.
Southwestern (20-5) overall went on a 25-9 run in the first half after trailing 4-2 early in the contest. Henryville coughed the basketball up 12 times in the first two quarters which turned into 14 points for the Rebels.
Henryville had brief momentum in the third quarter and trailed by as little as nine points thanks to seven points in the frame for Westin Allen, but the run was cut short late as the Rebel offense surged again, finishing out the quarter on an 8-2 run.
Southwestern sat in the driver's seat the entire fourth period despite 17 points by the Hornets.
Matthew Williams led Southwestern with 16 points while Foster Mefford added 15 points.
The Hornets got 14 points from Allen, but failed to put any other player in double figures. Henryville shot 42 percent for the game and had 16 turnovers. Southwestern finished with 23 points off turnovers.
Henryville ends the season with a 12-11 record and loses four seniors in Allen, Austin Contreras, Corey Vanover and Cody Wallis.
CLASS 2A SOUTHWESTERN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Southwestern 78, Switzerland County 48, Tuesday
Game 2: Providence 57, Austin 55, Tuesday
Game 3: Southwestern 56, Henryville 41, Friday
Game 4: Providence 56, Clarksville 46, Friday
Game 5 (final): Southwestern (20-5) vs. Providence (12-8), 7 p.m. tonight
Friday night's semifinals at King Gym
SOUTHWESTERN 56, HENRYVILLE 41
Henryville 4 9 11 17 — 41
Southwestern 8 19 13 16 — 56
Henryville (12-11): Westin Allen 14, Austin Contreras 6, Cody Wallis 6, Layton Walton 6, Braydon Dobbs 4, Corey Vanover 3.
Southwestern (20-5): Matthew Williams 16, Foster Mefford 15, Parker Davis 8, Austin Kramer 7, Zach Cole 5, Billy Eccles 3, Colton Cloud 2.
3-point field goals: Henryville 4 (Allen 2, Contreras, Vanover); Southwestern 7 (Mefford 3, Williams 2, Eccles, Kramer).
Total fouls: Henryville 12, Southwestern 6.
Fouled out: Wallis.
PROVIDENCE 56, CLARKSVILLE 46
Clarksville 8 9 10 19 — 46
Providence 7 17 13 19 — 56
Clarksville (11-12): Dakota Capps 17, Conner Page 12, Marquis Forward 8, Jaren Starks 6, Robert Lamar 2.
Providence (12-8): Nick Sexton 18, Max Beatty 12, Casey Kaelin 11, Grant Williams 9, Zach Johnson 4, Tyler Simmons 2.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 7 (Page 4, D.Capps 2, Forward); Providence 5 (Sexton 3, Williams, Beatty).
Total fouls: Clarksville 14, Providence 12.
Free throws: Clarksville 9-for-16, Providence 9-for-18.
