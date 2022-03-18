BOYS' BASKETBALL: Pioneers go for history

CLARKSVILLE — Providence hopes to make some history tonight.
That’s when the Pioneers, who are coming off their fourth regional title, will try for their first-ever semistate crown.
Providence (19-6), which has fallen short in its three previous trips (in 2007, 2012 and 2016) to the state semifinals, is scheduled to face ninth-ranked Eastern Hancock (22-5) at around 6 p.m. this evening in the Class 2A semistate game at Seymour. The winner will advance to the state title tilt, which is slated for 12:45 p.m. next Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“None of these guys have played in a Final Four game before, but we’ve played in big games against good teams. And that’s how we need to look at this, as a big game against a good team,” third-year Pioneers head coach Ryan Miller said earlier this week. “Our boys just need to show up and play with confidence, just play their game.”
Miller was an assistant, to Lou Lefevre, on the Providence teams that lost 60-53 in overtime to Winchester at Southport in ‘07 and 62-49 to Park Tudor at Southport in ‘12. The latter went on to win the state title the next week.
In 2016 the Pioneers, then guided by Andrew Grantz, lost 70-62 to Indianapolis Howe at Richmond. Current Bellarmine standout Juston Betz was a junior on that Providence team. Earlier this week, he stopped by a Pioneers’ practice.
“These guys have an opportunity to make history, to be the first team to ever make it to a state championship in Providence basketball history,” Betz said. “They’re a tough team, they’re a together team and they seem like they all get along really well. It reminds me a lot of Bellarmine’s program. Coach Miller and his staff, they’re amazing. It’s very, very evident when you come to a game that they care about each other a lot and they love playing basketball together. I just hope I get to watch’em for two more weeks.”
The Pioneers will be playing a very formidable foe tonight.
The Royals, who’ll also be seeking their first-ever trip to the IHSAA State Finals, lead the entire state in average margin of victory (22.37 points per game). They average 65.6 points, while allowing 43.3.
“They’re quick and skilled. They play with a great degree of confidence and freedom,” Miller said. “Teams like that can, if they get it going, they can be very dangerous.”
Eastern Hancock is led by 6-foot senior guard Landon O’Neal (16.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg) and junior twins 5-11 guard Jacob Spaulding (13.9 ppg, 3.3 apg, 2.3 spg) and 6-0 guard Silas Spaulding (10.8 ppg, 3.4 apg, 2.7 rpg), who are the sons of head coach Aaron Spaulding. Other contributors for the Royals are 6-3 junior guard Edric Miller (7.6 ppg, 4 rpg, 2 apg), 6-3 junior forward Grant Gray (5.7 ppg, 3 rpg), 5-11 senior forward Cole Rainbolt (4.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg) and 6-2 senior forward Cyrus Burton (4.8 ppg, 4 rpg).
“Essentially they have really strong guard play. They have multiple guys that can handle and shoot it from deep,” Miller said. “They’re shooters and creators/playmakers. That’s always a challenge to defend, players of skill and ability.”
Eastern Hancock loves to shoot the 3-pointer. The Royals have made 269 shots from long range this season. Five players have hit 30 or more triples, led by O’Neal’s 74. Additionally, Jacob Spaulding has made 48 and Silas Spaulding 43.
“They are 3-point shooters. They take a lot of them. So you have to be very mindful of that and look to challenge. We would love to contest some of those,” Miller said.
On the flip side, Eastern Hancock has held its last nine opponents to 50 points or less.
“Defensively they’ll get out in the passing lanes,” Miller said. “They’re looking to try to create some turnovers and get out and run. So we’ve got to try to value the ball. Then on the other end you’ve got to play great team defense.”
The Pioneers, however, have been known to play some defense too. They allow 43.8 points per game, and just 35.5 in the postseason.
“It really is a situation where everyone is kind of playing their best ball, really of their career, over the past few weeks,” Miller said. “Even though we took some losses at the end of the regular season, I felt like we were playing good basketball. We were playing really good teams — North Harrison, a Top 10 3A team, and Brownstown, a Top 10 3A team. That’s good. That’s what we want. We want to be battle-tested. Before that we had strung together a lot of wins. So that’s kind of what you want, you’re getting the wins, you’re building confidence and belief, and then you face some really tough teams that show you, ‘Hey, we’ve got to stay hungry and we’ve got to keep getting better.’ And that seems to have carried over into the postseason for us.”