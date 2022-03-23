BOYS' BASKETBALL: Pioneers have championship experience

CLARKSVILLE - Providence will be making its first appearance in the IHSAA State Finals on Saturday afternoon.
However, the battle for Class 2A supremacy against Central Noble at Gainbridge Fieldhouse won’t be the first time several of the Pioneers have played for a state title.
At least six players on Providence’s roster have played for a championship in another sport. And three of those have done so twice.
“I think the experience of just being there, I think it will help a lot,” junior forward Grant Seebold said.
Seebold, senior guard Max Beatty and junior wing Casey Kaelin were all members of the school’s baseball team that blanked Eastside 4-0 in the 2A championship game last June at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
All three believe that experience will help them when the ball is tipped early Saturday afternoon in Indy.
“I think it gives us a little bit of experience knowing that we can do it, knowing that if we work hard this week we’ll be ready to win a state championship,” said Kaelin, a shortstop who went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs in the victory at Victory Field, following last Saturday’s win over Eastern Hancock in the semistate at Seymour.
“Yeah I think (it will help), just the nerves part of it,” said Beatty, a centerfielder who went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in that game. “(And) to keep us calm and stay collected during this game.”
Meanwhile junior guard Jackson Kaiser, sophomore guard Quentin Hesse and sophomore forward Charlie Scott have played in a pair of state championship soccer matches. Hesse was a starter on the team that beat Argos 2-1 in the Class A final on Halloween of 2020. Then all three started (Hesse at forward, Kaiser as a defender and Scott in goal) this past season for the team that lost 4-2 in overtime to Westview at IUPUI.
“Coming off of soccer, that was a long season, then we went straight into basketball,” Hesse said. “To be able to make it all the way to the finals, we came up a little short, but it was still a really good season. And then we went straight into basketball and we had high expectations. We knew we had a really good team so we were excited for this season and we were able to make it down to the state championship playing this weekend, so it’s really exciting for us.”
“I personally think we’ve done so well in this tournament because we’ve had a lot of guys who’ve been in these high-pressure games with baseball and soccer,” Scott added. “I just think that’s really helped a lot of us to do better under pressure in these games.”
The soccer-playing Pioneers also enter Saturday with redemption on their minds.
”We’ve been in the state championship twice for soccer and we’ve won one and lost one. The feeling from winning is a lot better than losing, so hopefully we can win this one too,” Kaiser said.
Those six aren’t the only multiple-sport athletes on the Pioneers’ varsity roster, though. A trio of sophomores — Carter Lannan, Brian Wall and Jacob Harbeson —also play football for Providence.