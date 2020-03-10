CLARKSVILLE — For Providence head coach Ryan Miller, his first season on the job has featured flashes of what he hoped his team could be, along with some sights he’d rather forget.
“In December we showed a glimpse against Floyd Central, for example,” Miller said of a game his team lost 47-37 to the Highlanders, the eventual Class 4A Seymour Sectional champions, Dec. 20 in Clarksville. “We were starting to think, ‘OK, we could become a good team.’ But then we’d have those other stretches. We’d have a quarter where we’d just throw in a clunker.”
“In January we had a few bright spots. Even though we got beat [61-44] by Silver Creek, obviously they’re a tremendous team, we played well and we were competitive. That was in late January, so you’re seeing the progress. Then, come February we started to put it together a little bit more. We played a tremendous game against New Albany. We had to play pretty much our best to be able to win a game like that, and we did [51-49]. Still, we didn’t finish the game out well and had a few stretches here and there where we thought we could’ve done a little better, which is part of the process. ... We had not really put together a full game until recently. It’s been nice to see the progression.”
The progress was palpable in last week’s Class 2A Southwestern Sectional, where the Pioneers outscored their three foes by an average of 17.6 points per game en route to their first sectional title since 2016. Senior guard Sterling Huber tallied a team-high 23 points to pace four in double figures in Providence’s 87-66 victory — avenging a 17-point regular-season loss at Southwestern — over the host Rebels in the final.
“So many people have said, ‘Man, it was just a full team effort,’” Miller said. “You could tell the boys were playing very much together and as a cohesive unit. So, as a coach, that’s obviously what you want to see.”
Miller hopes to see more of that Saturday when the Pioneers (18-7) take on 10th-ranked South Spencer (22-4) at 11 a.m. in the first semifinal of the Southridge Regional at Huntingburg’s Memorial Gymnasium. Third-ranked Linton-Stockton (24-2) will face Crawford County (14-11) in the second semi. The final is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Like the Pioneers, the Rebels are also coming off their first sectional title since 2016. South Spencer rallied from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Southridge 56-51 in the sectional semis before outlasting North Posey 56-55 in overtime in the final.
But while Providence is senior-laden, the Rebels are more reliant on their strong junior class.
Jace Kelly leads South Spencer’s Class of 2021 contingent. The 5-foot-11 guard had 25 points in the sectional semifinal victory. Six-foot-three junior forward Kobe Bartlett and 6-1 junior wing Michael Donoho, who had 24 points and hit the game-winning shot in sectional final, are two other key contributors.
“They’ve got a lot of weapons,” Miller said. “There are definitely some similarities to some of the teams we’ve played recently. So it’s good to be able to face some teams that do things similarly.”
If the Pioneers win they’ll face either the Miners, last year’s state runners-up, or the Wolfpack.
Linton-Stockton’s lone losses during the regular season were 66-62 to 4A Terre Haute North and 49-44 to Class A No. 1 Barr-Reeve. The Miners have won 16 in a row since the latter loss, including a streak-starting 71-58 victory over Christian Academy, a team Providence lost to 47-42 in OT on Jan. 31. Linton-Stockton is led by 6-4 junior guard Lincoln Hale.
Meanwhile Crawford County, Providence’s former sectional foe, won its sectional by outlasting defending champion Paoli 36-34 in the final. The Pioneers beat the Wolfpack 51-47 on Jan. 21 in Clarksville.
“This time of year you’ve got to play hard, you’ve got to play together — that has to be a given — but this time of year against high-level teams, you’ve got to be able to play smart and you’ve got to be able to execute if you want to win big games against strong competition,” Miller said. “We’ve been showing signs of that and we’re hoping we can continue that.”
