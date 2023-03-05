BOYS' BASKETBALL: Pioneers, Hornets fall

HANOVER — The Class 2A Southwestern Sectional semifinals were billed to be one of the best nights of basketball all season.
They didn’t disappoint Saturday, as the sellout crowd at the Delbert O. King Gymnasium can attest to.
The first game saw the host Rebels outlast gritty Henryville 59-53. The second one went down to the buzzer as Brownstown Central knocked off — and knocked out — defending state champion Providence 44-42.
Ninth-ranked Southwestern (21-3) will face the No. 5 Braves (21-4) at 7 p.m. Monday night for the sectional championship.
REBELS SLIP PAST HORNETS
Southwestern led for most of the game, but the Hornets (17-7) gave the host team all it could handle.
Henryville had the ball trailing 54-53 with 16 seconds left. However the Rebels came up with a steal of the in-bounds pass, made their free throws and ended the Hornets' season for the fourth year in a row.
“We had a one-point lead in the last few minutes and were in great position,” Henryville head coach Jared Hill said. “It’s just one of those games where we didn’t get any breaks, just a tough loss.”
Sharp-shooting Southwestern, which has now won five in a row, jumped out to a 16-8 lead at the first stop.
“What a great atmosphere here tonight,” Rebels head coach Zac Nussbaum said. “I was really proud of our guys for staying mentally tough throughout the game.”
The Hornets stung back as Hayden Barbour poured in eight of his 11 points in the second period to pull his team within 30-25 by intermission.
“I thought we played poorly in the first half so to only be down five, I felt good at halftime,” said Hill, whose team had 10 first-half turnovers. “We weren’t that focused in the first half, but really responded in the second half and got locked in.”
Layton Walton and Carson Conrey combined for 11 third-period points as Henryville closed to within 41-39 heading into the final frame.
“We switched up to a zone (in the third quarter) and our turnovers went down and our points went up,” Hill said.
Despite the loss, the Hornets had plenty of bright spots this season. They increased their win total by nine and won the Southern Athletic Conference title.
Henryville will say goodbye to seven seniors — Walton, Conrey, Eli Kleinert, Cade Riley, Braydon Dobbs, Pattapee Chamnankit and Maven Dukes.
“I love those guys. This is the most fun I’ve ever had coaching. Those seniors will be sorely missed,” Hill said.
BRAVES OUTLAST PIONEERS
Just as expected, the titanic matchup between Brownstown and eighth-ranked Providence went down to the final moments.
Tied at 42-42 with 10 seconds to play, the Pioneers nearly fumbled the ball away but instead got a corner 3-point attempt by Quentin Hesse. The shot missed long and a foul was called on the rebound with nine-tenths of a second left.
A whistle decides this great game. Unreal. Brownstown wins 44-42 on two free throws. pic.twitter.com/u09cfA1NoS— Chris Stoner (@Chris75Stoner) March 5, 2023
Brownstown's Carson Darlage, the quarterback of the school's football team, hit the subsequent two foul shots for his only points of the game.
Providence's Brian Wall, a football player himself, then threw an 80-foot near-length-of-the-court pass on the money to Casey Kaelin who somehow got off a 3-point try to win the game. The shot bounced off the rim and Providence’s dream of repeating as state champion came to an end.
“We told the boys that sometimes it’s just a few inches between pure joy and exaltation and celebration, and an overwhelming feeling of defeat,” Pioneers head coach Ryan Miller said. “We were right there and had a chance to win on at least two occasions in the last 30 seconds. Our guys came up with some huge hustle plays that gave us opportunities. We had to overcome a whole lot tonight. To lose with nine-tenths of a second left on the clock, on a board we didn’t come up with, is a tough way to lose. Even after that, somehow we got Casey a look and from my vantage point I thought we had won the game.”
The relentless Providence defense held Brownstown 23 points below its season scoring average, but the Braves found a way to pull out the heavyweight bout.
“We knew we had to play some of our best ball of the season tonight because that’s what a moment like this calls for,” Miller said. “I think Brownstown is undoubtedly one of the top teams in the state. They are absolutely loaded. Our guys showed up and played a great game.”
Senior Casey Kaelin paced the Pioneers with 22 points. He was 10 of 12 from the foul stripe.
“Casey played like a big-time senior tonight,” Miller said. “He looked like the kid that helped led us to a state title last March."
Providence (19-5) controlled the first half and led 20-13 at intermission. The Pioneers shot 61 percent over the first two periods and held Purdue commit Jack Benter to just four points.
“We did not finish the first half well and let Kaelin and (Noah) Lovan get to the rim,” Braves head coach, and Jack's father, David Benter said. “I challenged Jack to be more aggressive. We wanted to get the ball to Colby (Hall) more and he just played really well the whole game. Jack responded for us and had 18 big points in the second half.”
Brownstown, which pushed its win streak to 12, came out with a huge third period and grabbed a 33-32 lead heading into the final eight minutes. Benter netted nine points in the pivotal frame.
The Braves built a 42-36 late in the fourth, but in typical fashion Providence did not go away.
“We knew there would be ups and downs and we battled through some adversity when we got down in the fourth,” Miller said. “We had some shots that didn’t fall and Brownstown made some big shots and plays to come back like they did.”
In addition to Kaelin, the Pioneers say goodbye to two others senior starters — Jaden Johnson and Grant Seebold.
“What a special group of seniors we have, and this whole group this season has just worked their tails off,” Miller said. “Our seniors have accomplished quite a bit in their four years and it’s been my honor to coach them. They are amazing young men.”
CLASS 2A SOUTHWESTERN SECTIONAL
Saturday night's semifinals
SOUTHWESTERN 59, HENRYVILLE 53
Southwestern 16 14 11 18 — 59
Henryville 8 17 14 14 — 53
Southwestern (21-3): Peyton Cloud 5, Claytin Sontag 10, Peyton Gwin 17, Jamison Lewis 16, Brady Cook 10, Barron Welsh 1.
Henryville (17-7): Eli Kleinert 6, Cade Riley 2, Hayden Barbour 11, Carson Conrey 8, Aydan Head 14, Layton Walton 12.
3-point field goals: Southwestern 6 of 17 (Cloud, Gwin, Lewis 2, Cook 2); Henryville 4 of 8 (Barbour 2, Conrey 2).
Rebounds: Southwestern 27, Henryville 29
Turnovers: Southwestern 6, Henryville 13.
Field-goal shooting: Southwestern 19 of 47, Henryville 20 of 41.
Free-throw shooting: Southwestern 15 of 20, Henryville 9 of 13.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 44, PROVIDENCE 42
Brownstown 5 8 20 11 — 44
Providence 9 11 12 10 — 42
Brownstown Central (21-4): Jack Benter 22, Carson Darlage 2, Chase Coomer 6, Colby Hall 14.
Providence (19-5): Quentin Hesse 3, Casey Kaelin 22, Noah Lovan 15, Grant Seebold 2.
3-point field goals: Brownstown Central 5 of 12 (Benter 2, Coomer 2, Hall), Providence 1 of 8 (Hesse).
Rebounds: Brownstown Central 13, Providence 16.
Turnovers: Brownstown Central 9, Providence 6.
Field-goal shooting: Brownstown Central 15 of 30, Providence 15 of 25.
Free-throw shooting: Brownstown Central 11 of 13, Providence 9 of 10.