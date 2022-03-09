BOYS' BASKETBALL: Pioneers 'hungry' for history

CLARKSVILLE — As Providence prepares for Saturday’s Southridge Regional, you can be sure that head coach Ryan Miller will have his team laser-focused.
However, unlike many of their Generation Z peers, the Pioneers have a strong understanding of the past and what previous teams went through to get to this point.
“We not only wanted to win the sectional for last year’s seniors, but also for what happened two years ago,” said senior guard Max Beatty, whose team captured its second Class 2A Southwestern Sectional in three years last Saturday. “We won sectional (in 2020) and were getting on the bus to go to regional and then everything got canceled (by COVID-19). So now we want to go get it done at regional and do the things that group missed out on the chance to do.”
Providence is an experienced, senior-laden squad. The Pioneers start four fourth-year players — Cade Carver, Tyler Simmons, Grant Williams and Beatty.
“All of our senior groups have held a special place in the hearts of myself and our coaching staff,” said Miller, who is in his third season as head coach. “This group we’ve been with the longest, obviously, and it’s been fun to watch them grow as players and as people. They are a very hard-working group of boys.”
The Pioneers’ fifth senior, Eli Krussow, epitomizes the determination and self-sacrifice of this season’s squad.
“I didn’t make the team my first two years here, but I was the team manager those years,” said Krussow, whose team will face fifth-ranked Linton-Stockton at noon Saturday in the second semifinal of the Southridge Regional. “I knew I’d have to put in some work to make the team and I did last year. I know my role is to bring all the energy I can in practice and support whoever is on the floor to help us win a championship.”
Despite the Pioneers’ rugged schedule, which included nine 3A and 4A foes, their six losses have come by a total of only 47 points. Miller said the toughness and maturity of his seniors has played a big part in the team’s consistency this season.
“This group has been a part of some great wins and very close, tough losses,” said Miller, whose team has lost two one-point games this season. “We lost a tough overtime game to a very good North Harrison team on a last-second shot. We told the boys that one shot at the end of the game did not change just how well they had played against a really good team. They understood that and moved on. A lot of groups wouldn’t get that, but they did.”
During Miller’s tenure, the Pioneers have become known for their rugged man-to-man defense. Providence (17-6) has held nine opponents under 40 points this season.
“The first year Coach Miller came here he said that our key to winning games and championships was going to be defense,” Carver recalled. “I don’t think a lot of us really bought into that right away. But when we did start digging in on defense and crashing the glass, then we realized how that was going to pay off on offense.”
The Pioneers yielded just 29 points per game in their two wins at the Southwestern Sectional last week.
“When you see just one guy really digging in on defense, that just gets everyone on the team fired up to do the same and get multiple stops,” Beatty said. “I think that can just break a team and then we have a chance to grab a lead and hopefully control the game.”
Providence has had numerous marquee victories this season. Simmons, who averages seven points and three rebounds per game, quickly pointed to one in particular as a turning point to the season.
“I think when we beat Jeff(ersonville), that gave us a lot of confidence that we can beat anyone,” he said. “They have two D-1 players and have always been one of the top programs in Indiana. I think that win let us know that we can compete at the highest level.”
Miller said he saw the potential in this group long before the season started.
“The team had a great summer and that’s when we as coaches thought we could have a really good season,” Miller said. “We played some tough competition and even though they were just summer games, the boys dug in and battled against some teams that made us coaches look at each other and say ‘Ok, I think we’ve got something here.’”
The Pioneers are 11-3 since the calendar hit 2022. In addition to the aforementioned win over the Red Devils, Providence has also defeated rival Clarksville, New Albany and Southwestern, twice, in the second half of the season.
“I truly think we’ve just gotten better each day this season,” Simmons said. “I think the sectional games are easily the best games we’ve played all season.”
Providence has had balanced scoring all year. Junior Casey Kaelin, who Williams describes as “quiet off the court, but an animal on the court,” tops the team with 12 points and four rebounds per game. Williams averages 10 points per contest while Simmons, Beatty and sophomore Quentin Hesse all contribute around seven per outing.
“Collectively, what I like about this group is they all understand their roles,” Miller said. “Whether it’s a guy scoring three points per game or leading us in scoring, no one cares about the personal accolades. That mindset starts with the seniors. They all just want to do their part to help the team be successful.”
Senior-laden squads often have an advantage in the postseason. Part of that edge is experience, but Williams pointed to something else.
“Right now, we know any game could be our last,” the 6-foot-4 big man said. “That’s plenty enough to keep me, and I think all the seniors, hungry for more. We just have to keep our energy and effort high and we know we’ll have a chance versus anyone.”
Carver is called the most vocal leader by his coaches and teammates. The point guard summed up his team’s focus with more of that historical perspective.
“Not a lot of teams in Providence history have been to regional or semistate,” he said. “That means a lot to us, to be able to make history here. That keeps us all hungry.”