HANOVER — Providence had to hang onto almost every bit of a 13-point halftime lead, surviving a late Austin rally for a 57-55 win in the first round of the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional on Tuesday night.
The Eagles, who trailed 26-13 in the second quarter and by as many as 12 in the second half, had possession with 3 seconds left and had a chance to tie. Austin, however, couldn’t get a shot off as the Pioneers forced a turnover.
“Survive and advance,” said Providence head coach Ryan Miller, whose team advances to face rival Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the sectional semifinals. “We knew Austin was dangerous. We said they’d be a dangerous team.”
The Eagles hit four 3-pointers in the final quarter, trimming a nine-point deficit to two on a corner jumper by Brandon Rice with 12 seconds left.
Providence senior Nick Sexton was fouled with 7.9 seconds left, but missed the front end of a one-and-one giving Austin the ball back.
The Eagles advanced the ball and drew a foul — just Providence’s fourth personal of the second half. That set up Austin’s unsuccessful final possession.
Sophomore Casey Kaelin had 21 points, including 14 in the final two quarters, to pace Providence. He, however, was the only Pioneer in double digits.
“He made some big shots in the second half when Austin was making their runs,” Miller said.
Peyton Gwin tallied a game-high 25 for the Eagles (5-17).
The host Rebels (19-5), who routed Switzerland County 78-48 in Tuesday’s first game, will face Henryville (12-10) at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the first sectional semifinal.
The Pioneers (11-8) will take on the Generals (11-11) for the second time this season in the second semi. Clarksville won the regular-season meeting 48-45, thanks to Dakota Capps’ late three-point play, Jan. 8 at the Larkin Center.
“It’s another tough game against another tough opponent” Miller said. “We know that’s a team with good players and good coaching. “
CLASS 2A SOUTHWESTERN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Southwestern 78, Switzerland County 48, Tuesday
Game 2: Providence 57, Austin 55, Tuesday
Game 3: Henryville (12-10) vs. Southwestern (19-5), 5:30 p.m. Friday
Game 4: Clarksville (11-11) vs. Providence (11-8), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
Tuesday’s first-round game
PROVIDENCE 57, AUSTIN 55
Austin 10 16 9 20 — 55
Providence 18 15 9 15 — 57
Austin (5-17): Barton 2, Montgomery 10, Gwin 25, Parker 2, Bowling 4, Mosier 7, Rice 5.
Providence (11-8): Cade Carver 2, Casey Kaelin 21, Eli Watson 4, Tyler Simmons 2, Nick Sexton 6, David Wall 6, Max Beatty 5, Grant Williams 4, Zack Johnson 7.
3-point field goals: Austin 7 (Gwin 3, Montgomery 2, Mosier, Rice); Providence 5 (Kaelin 2, Johnson, Beatty Williams).
Rebounds: Austin 21 (Mosier 6); Providence 22 (Wall, Watson 5)
Turnovers: Austin 9, Providence 7.
