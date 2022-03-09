BOYS' BASKETBALL: Pioneers prepare for formidable foe

CLARKSVILLE — Providence is coming off its second Class 2A Southwestern Sectional title in three years.
However, the Pioneers never made it to the regional in 2020 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. So Saturday will mark Providence’s first regional game since 2016, when it beat Linton-Stockton 50-44 in the final to advance to the semistate.
Ironically the Pioneers (17-6) will play the Miners (22-4) again, at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the second semifinal of the Southridge Regional at Huntingburg Memorial Gymnasium.
Forest Park (14-10) will face Paoli (16-9) at 10 a.m. in the first semi. The championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. that night.
Fifth-ranked Linton-Stockton appears to be a very formidable foe.
The Miners are coming off their third straight sectional title and are just two seasons removed from a trip to the state championship game, where they lost 59-54 to Andrean.
“Linton-Stockton is a very, very strong program. They’ve had a lot of success here lately. They’ve been to the regional several consecutive years and have some really talented players,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said.
The Miners are coached by Joey Hart and are led by his son, 6-foot-5 junior swingman Joey Hart. He averages around 20 points per game.
“He can shoot it and is a very talented player,” Miller said. “I believe he’s getting some high-level college looks already as a junior. He’s the coach’s son, he’s 6-5 and he’s a very good player.”
The Miners also feature 6-4 junior wing Logan Webb, 6-2 senior forward Drew Smith, 6-5 sophomore forward Braden Walters, 6-3 junior forward Wrigley Franklin and junior center Nathan Frady.
“They have a tremendous player in Hart and they have some balance elsewhere,” Miller said. “They certainly look for their guy and have some nice complementary players.”
Linton-Stockton’s four losses have been by a total of eight points. The Miners fell 47-45 to 4A Terre Haute North, 24-23 to Class A No. 2 North Daviess, 53-50 to 4A Terre Haute South and 54-52 in overtime at 4A Evansville North in their regular-season finale.
“They’re a team that seems to be able to play a few different styles. What is nice is that we have kind of seen it all at this point,” said Miller, whose team has faced nine 3A and 4A foes in addition to seven from 2A and six from Class A this season.
Miller compared the Miners to 3A No. 5 Brownstown Central, which defeated the Pioneers 82-68 on Feb. 19.
“They execute their stuff at a high level. I definitely see some parallels in the regard,” he said.
The other semifinal will pit two teams familiar with each other.
The Rangers edged the Rams 54-49 at Paoli on Jan. 29.
The Rams, who outlasted Eastern 68-61 in overtime in last Saturday’s Tell City Sectional final, have won four in a row and six of their last seven. Their lone loss in that time was a 53-38 setback at North Harrison in the final week of the regular season.
Forest Park, meanwhile, comes in riding a seven-game win streak.
One bright spot for the Pioneers is that they enter Saturday with a perfect 8-0 mark against 2A competition this season.
”With the teams we’ve played, we’ve seen all kinds of different styles of both offensive and defensive play. So you feel there’s a degree of you can harken back to with the boys. We try to tell them, give them reference points, and that’s an advantage of playing the schedule that we do,” Miller said.