BOYS' BASKETBALL: Pioneers prevail in defensive battle

NEW WASHINGTON — Providence took the lead late in the third quarter and held off host New Washington in the fourth to post a 44-37 win in the regular-season finale for both teams on Friday night.
It was the kind of rock fight that both teams will appreciate going into postseason play.
“It’s good to have games like this going into sectionals,” first-year Providence coach Ryan Miller said. “The intensity and atmosphere were like a sectional game, the kind of game you want to play.”
The Pioneers had to fight for this one at a difficult place to come away with a W.
Providence had trouble stopping New Washington senior forward Josh Clemons early on. Clemons went to the baseline with regularity in the opening minutes, scoring nine points as the Mustangs ran out to a 12-8 lead with 2:40 to play in the first quarter.
“We knew he was a good player and we wanted to control him,” Miller said of Clemons.
After the opening minutes, the baseline was shut down for business by the Pioneers’ defense and Clemons was held in check, at least until the fourth quarter.
On the offensive end, the Pioneers were able to stay close thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by junior guard Nick Sexton in the opening quarter. A basket by Providence senior forward Austin Grantz made it 12-10 at the 2:10 mark and that was the score at the end of the first quarter.
New Washington senior guard Jesus Diaz knocked down his second 3 of the game to start the second quarter as the Mustangs built an 18-10 lead at the 5:45 mark.
Providence bounced back as junior forward Zack Johnson and Grantz combined for a 6-0 run to make it 18-16 midway through the quarter.
Diaz kept the Pioneers at bay, hitting a pair of 3-pointers for a 24-18 lead with 2:15 left in the half. The Mustangs led 25-20 at the break.
In the third quarter, the Providence defense and senior forward Austin Barnett helped the Pioneers overcome the halftime deficit. Down 27-22, Providence forced a pair of Mustang turnovers and Barnett cashed them in with a old-fashioned three-point play and a field goal to tie it at 27 at the 5:10 mark.
New Washington led 29-27 before Providence took its first lead since late in the first quarter on a 3-pointer Grantz. The long range shot put Providence on top 30-29 with 2:20 left in the third quarter and that was the score going into the fourth.
Providence looked to take control in the final frame, but a four-minute scoring drought by both teams kept the Pioneers from getting separation.
An offensive rebound that led to a three-point play by sophomore guard Max Beatty helped the Pioneers to a 33-29 lead early in the fourth. Four minutes later, Sexton scored and Providence led 35-29.
New Washington (13-10) was down, but not out. A 3-pointer by Clemons made it a one-possession game at the 3:25 mark, but that was as close as the Mustangs would get.
Two field goals and a free throw by Barnett put the Pioneers on top 40-32 with 1:11 left. It was 44-34 before a buzzer-beating 3 by the Mustangs accounted for the final margin.
For the game, Grantz scored 14, Sexton 12 and Barnett 10 to pace the Pioneers (15-7). Clemons scored 14 and Diaz added 12 – all on 3-pointers – to lead the Mustangs.
The Providence defense — which didn’t please Miller in the first half — allowed only 12 points after intermission.
Both teams now prepare for sectional play. The Pioneers will face Austin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional.
New Washington, meanwhile, will face the host Braves at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class A Borden Sectional.