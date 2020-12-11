BOYS' BASKETBALL: Pioneers prevail over Eagles

CLARKSVILLE – Providence overcame a slow start and rolled to a 52-31 win over visiting Lanesville on Friday night at the Larkin Center.
It was just the second game of the season for the Pioneers, and the rust showed early on.
“We’re still working out the kinks, it’s the second game of the season so our execution is still a work in progress,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said. “But credit Lanesville, they play really hard, they hustle, they get after it. They’ve got some good players and they’re well-coached.”
The Pioneers (2-0) looked to be off to a nice start as 6-foot-3 senior forward Zack Johnson scored on the baseline, and then with a tip-in, for a 4-0 lead in the opening minute.
Over the next 2 minutes, 36 seconds, however, Providence would have four turnovers and would lead just 4-2. Johnson’s baseline bucket at the 2:45 mark made it 6-2, but the Pioneers wouldn’t score again in the first quarter and trailed 7-6 heading into the second. In the opening quarter, the Pioneers registered more turnovers (seven) than points.
The Eagles led 9-6 early in the second quarter when the Pioneers got it in gear. A basket by Johnson at the 5:10 mark gave him eight points and ended a scoring drought of 5:35.
“In the first quarter we weren’t getting into an offensive rhythm, we were turning the ball over and that makes it difficult to get in a rhythm on either end of the floor,” Miller said. “In the second quarter we started playing a little better offensively and our energy and hustle plays started to increase as well on the defensive end. We were able to make a little run.”
The energy created a surge for Providence as the Pioneers were finally able to overcome Laneville’s full-court press and swarming half-court defense.
Eli Watson, a 6-2 senior forward, led the surge. His putback led to a three-point play that put the Pioneers on top 11-9. A field goal by senior guard Nick Sexton made it 13-9, and it was 13-12 at the 2-minute mark.
Hustle plays continued to make the difference for the Pioneers in the waning minutes of the half. An offensive rebound putback by 6-3 junior forward Grant Williams made it 15-12.
Paced by Watson, the Pioneers finished the half with six straight points. Offensive rebounds and good defense sparked the late run and it was 21-12 at the break.
The third quarter was more of the same for Providence. An offensive rebound led to a putback by 6-2 sophomore Casey Kaelin to give the Pioneers a double-digit lead (25-14) with 5:45 left. Moments later, Sexton knocked down a 3-pointer and the hosts were on their way.
Sexton would add assists on a three-point play by Kaelin and a bucket by Watson as the Pioneers pulled out to a 36-16 lead with 1:40 remaining in the third quarter. It was 38-19 heading into the fourth.
The Lanesville press, which gave Providence so much trouble in the first quarter, had success again in the fourth. The Pioneers had difficulty generating offense and the Eagles were able to trim the deficit to 15 (42-27) with 5:35 to play.
Providence settled down after that, and the hustle that got the Pioneers a lead made the difference. Tyler Simmons, a 5-11 junior guard, scrapped for two offensive rebounds before scoring to make it 46-27 with 4:20 left and Providence was in control.
The Pioneers got a balanced scoring effort. Nine players scored led by Watson’s 10 points. Sexton added nine while Johnson scored eight. Lanesville (2-2) was paced by Ethan Schickel and Jonas Powers, each scored 10 points.
It’s a short turnaround for Providence as the Pioneers visit Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. tonight.