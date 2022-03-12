HUNTINGBURG — For just the fourth time in program history, Providence is a regional champion.
The Pioneers knocked off fifth-ranked Linton-Stockton 50-47 in Saturday's second semifinal of the Class 2A Southridge Regional, then rallied past Forest Park 44-37 in the final at historic Huntingburg Memorial Gymnasium.
Junior Casey Kaelin pumped in 26 points to power Providence to the title.
“I just got a good feeling going in the second half and my teammates did a great job of getting me the ball where I could do something,” said Kaelin, who tallied 20 after intermission. “We all just did those little things needed to win. Today was a reflection of how hard we’ve worked all year. It’s nice to see it pay off.”
The Pioneers (19-6) will face No. 9 Eastern Hancock (22-5) at 6 p.m. next Saturday night in the second game at the Seymour Semistate. The Royals won their second regional title downing Southmont (63-47) and University (54-47) at Greenfield-Central.
After gutting out a close win in the morning over the regional favorite Miners, Providence did just enough to beat the Rangers and cut down the nets Saturday night.
“I’m just so proud of this group of boys,” an elated coach Ryan Miller said. “We’ve loved all of our teams but now we’ve been with this group a little while and the expectations increased. We thought we had a shot to get here but anytime you make a run like this you’ve got to have a few breaks and of course you have to play well. Tonight was certainly not our best performance and you give credit to Forest Park for some of that. Our guys just found a way to grind it out and make plays in key moments to get it done.”
After leading 8-2 at the first stop, the Pioneers tallied only two points in the second period and trailed 12-10 at the break. Providence, however, shot a sizzling 75 percent (12 for 16) in the second half to outscore Forest Park 34-25.
Meanwhile, the Pioneers' stingy defense held the Rangers to just 35 percent shooting (14 for 40) for the game.
“At halftime we knew we had to turn up the energy and just finish in the paint,” senior guard Tyler Simmons said. “This feels so great to prove everyone wrong. We know we weren’t the favorite here today. This just shows that if we put our mind to something that we can accomplish anything we want.”
PIONEERS EDGE MINERS
Trailing for most of the second half, Providence dug deep and rallied to knock off the Miners in Saturday's second semi (after the Rangers advanced with a 64-49 victory over Paoli).
“We made some adjustments and told the guys this game would be about players making plays,” Miller said afterward. “The way they play defense, it’s hard to call a lot of things from the sidelines. You have to just trust your guys to make plays in space.”
The Miners led 26-23 at intermission thanks in large part to their dominance in the paint. Linton out-rebounded Providence 19-10 in the first half and that did not go unnoticed by the Pioneers.
“We knew they were big, strong and physical,” said Miller, whose team won the boards 15-7 in the second half. “When a team has you by 3 to 5 inches and 20 pounds at every spot, that makes it tough. We struggled on the glass in the first half and we knew we had to do whatever it took to win the boards in the second half. Our guys stepped up big time.”
Kaelin led the victors with 15 points. The junior scored seven in the third period to help his team post a 36-35 advantage headed to the fourth.
Linton-Stockton came out roaring in the fourth and claimed a 41-36 advantage with 5 minutes, 10 seconds to play. Providence proceeded to outscore the Miners 14-6 down the stretch.
The Pioneers led 48-47 with less than 10 seconds to play. Linton’s Joseph Hart missed a jumper and Providence grabbed the rebound. Max Beatty was quickly fouled and hit both free throws, which left the Miners with two seconds for a final shot. Linton’s heavily contested 3 fell short at the buzzer and the Pioneers advanced.
“We made a lot of small adjustments in the second half and the only thing we emphasized in those late timeouts was making sure that everyone was on the same page,” Miller said. “Our guys were resilient and stuck together and now we’ve got another tough game tonight."
Quentin Hesse and Simmons netted nine points apiece for Providence.
The Miners were led by Logan Webb’s 24. Joey Hart, Linton's leading scorer, finished with 14.
CLASS 2A SOUTHRIDGE REGIONAL
Saturday at Huntingburg Memorial Gymnasium
Second semifinal
PROVIDENCE 50, LINTON-STOCKTON 47
Providence 15 8 13 14 — 50
Linton-Stockton 12 14 9 12 — 47
Providence (18-6): Quentin Hesse 9, Casey Kaelin 15, Tyler Simmons 9, Jaden Johnson 2, Grant Williams 6, Grant Seebold 3, Max Beatty 6.
Linton-Stockton (22-5): Logan Webb 24, Drew Smith 7, Joseph Hart 14, Braden Walters 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 6 of 25 (Hesse 3, Kaelin 2, Seebold), Linton-Stockton 6 of 17 (Webb 4, Hart 2).
Rebounds: Providence 25, Linton-Stockton 28.
Turnovers: Providence 9, Linton-Stockton 12.
Field-goal shooting: Providence 16 of 43 (37.2%), Linton-Stockton 14 of 38 (36.8%).
Free-throw shooting: Providence 12 of 14 (85.7%), Linton-Stockton 13 of 18 (72.2%).
Final
PROVIDENCE 44, FOREST PARK 37
Forest Park 2 10 11 14 — 37
Providence 8 2 14 20 — 44
Forest Park (22-5): Reid Howard 7, Drew Howard 17, Landon Nalley 4, Jace Berg 8, Cooper Uebelhor 1.
Providence (19-6): Kaelin 26, Hesse 3, Simmons 1, Johnson 4, Williams 6, Beatty 4.
3-point field goals: Forest Park 1 of 11 (R. Howard); Providence 3 of 13 (Hesse, Kaelin 2).
Rebounds: Forest Park 23, Providence 33.
Turnovers: Forest Park 6, Providence 10.
Field-goal shooting: Forest Park 14 of 40 (35%), Providence 17 of 37 (45.9%).
Free-throw shooting: Forest Park 8 of 12 (66.7%), Providence 7 of 13 (53.8%).
