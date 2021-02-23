BOYS' BASKETBALL: Pioneers rally past Mustangs

CLARKSVILLE — Providence celebrated its Senior Night and Homecoming with a 65-49 come-from-behind victory over visiting New Washington on Tuesday night.
The Pioneers led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter before the Mustangs responded by outscoring the hosts 16-13 in the second period to take a 25-24 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Providence, however, outpointed New Wash 15-5 in the third period to take control. The Pioneers followed that up by winning the fourth quarter 26-19.
"It was a nice environment for Homecoming and Senior Night. Unfortunately, our level of play was not as nice this evening in the first half," Providence head coach Ryan Miller said. "The second half was better. Seniors David Wall and Eli Watson hit the glass for 10 and eight rebounds, respectively. Hopefully this was a lesson for the team in the importance of being ready to play from tipoff."
Sophomore Casey Kaelin tallied a game-high 20 points, all in the final three quarters, off the bench to pace the Pioneers. Senior point guard Nick Sexton scored 15 points, eight in the fourth quarter. Wall and Max Beatty added nine points apiece. Beatty tallied all of his points in the final frame for Providence, which went 22 for 41 from the free throw line.
Sophomore Mason Thompson netted 13 points to pace the Mustangs, who also received 11 points from Matthew Arthur and eight each from Logan Cooper and Paul Giltner. Thompson and Arthur combined to go 13 for 16 from the free throw line for New Wash (9-14), which faces Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday in the first round of the Class A Borden Sectional.
The Pioneers (10-8) will face Austin at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday in the first round of the 2A Southwestern Sectional.
PROVIDENCE 65, NEW WASHINGTON 49
New Washington 9 16 5 19 — 49
Providence 11 13 15 26 — 65
New Washington (9-14): Mason Thompson 13, Matthew Arthur 11, Logan Cooper 8, Paul Giltner 8, Bo Giltner 5, Hunter Eurton 4.
Providence (10-8): Nick Sexton 15, David Wall 9, Max Beatty 9, Eli Watson 7, Brennan Finnegan 1, Casey Kaelin 20, Cade Carver 2, Grant Williams 2.
3-point field goals: New Wash 5 (Cooper 2, P. Giltner 2, Thompson); Providence 3 (Kaelin, Sexton, Watson).