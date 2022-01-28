BOYS' BASKETBALL: Pioneers rally past Warriors

NEW ALBANY — A furious fourth-quarter comeback propelled Providence past Christian Academy in an intense contest Friday night.
Trailing 39-30 entering the final frame, the Pioneers outscored the Warriors by 10 to escape with a 47-46 win.
Junior Casey Kaelin scored eight of his game-high 24 points — including the go-ahead jumper with 1 minute, 11 seconds left — over the last eight minutes for Providence, which rebounded from last Saturday's loss to Rock Creek with a dramatic victory.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game," said Pioneers head coach Ryan Miller, whose team trailed by eight at halftime. "Whenever Providence and Christian Academy take the court we know they're going to give us their best shot every time. And they did. They played a heck of a game. They made shots. They defended well. They rebounded, and really in the first half they just entirely outworked us and out-toughed us. We had a pretty rough week of practice after a really poor showing last Saturday night, one that was unacceptable and embarrassing to us. Then we came out, inexplicably, doing the same things in the first half. Obviously give some credit to Christian Academy's level of play."
Brady Dunn tallied 20 points to pace the Warriors (6-8). He scored all nine of his team's first-period points as the Pioneers and CAI went into the second quarter deadlocked.
The Warriors then outscored Providence 15-7 over the next eight minutes to take a 24-16 lead into the locker room at halftime. Freshman Joshua Renfro hit a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter while Dunn scored four more points.
"It was not a pleasant halftime locker room," Miller said. "Because any time the effort and attention to detail and focus is lacking, those are things you can control and it's not acceptable to be doing those things."
CAI increased its advantage in the third period, outpointing the Pioneers 15-14 to take a nine-point lead.
That set the stage for a down-to-the-wire finish.
Dunn's layup with less than three minutes to play put the Warriors up 44-39.
Quentin Hesse quickly answered with a 3-pointer on the other end to pull Providence within a pair. Then, after Nathan Whitten missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw situation, Hesse hit his third 3-pointer of the period to give the Pioneers a 45-44 lead with 1:53 to play.
Renfro then hit two free throws on the other end to put the Warriors back on top.
On Providence's next possession, Kaelin knocked down a pull-up jumper after his defender fell to the floor.
Then following a CAI turnover, Kaelin missed the front end of a one-and-one to give the Warriors one last shot.
"Fortunately in the second half we came out, and the third quarter was better, of course they still held a lead. It was just like we couldn't get over the hump. Then finally in the fourth quarter we were able to break through and get the game right there where we had a shot to win it," Miller said.
Following a timeout with 4.5 seconds left, Dunn's heavily-contested, step-back 3-pointer fell short as the Pioneers pulled out the win.
"We knew coming out that they were going to put a lot of pressure on Brady. So we were going to try to have an action with him to try to relieve that pressure and make him kind of a distraction, almost, at the post so Josh would be able to come up and get the ball in his hands," CAI coach Hayden Casey said. "They ended up triple-teaming Brady, basically. It was hard to get through, so he pops, catches the ball and has to take a tough one at the end."
Hesse netted nine points while Grant Williams added six for Providence (12-4), which won for the sixth time in its last seven games.
"I guess in the locker room after a game like this you'd normally be celebrating. It was not a locker room of celebration. It was a locker room of reflection, of what we need to do better moving forward," Miller said. "We have great boys on our team and it's time for them to step up, and I think they're ready to step up, and they must if we want to win a championship.
"We were very proud of our boys for the way they stepped up down the stretch, especially in the fourth quarter. They made a lot of big plays on both ends of the floor to beat a solid Christian Academy team here on their home floor."
Renfro finished with 14 for CAI (6-9), which dropped their fourth consecutive game.
"When you think of toughness in our area and you think of teams that play hard, do things the right way and just get after it, it's Providence. They're one of the standards. They played a great game tonight. They made their run when they had to and they had their big-time players make big-time plays. Hats off to them. They showed why they're a top team in our area, let alone a top 2A team in the state," Casey said. "If you told me before the game we'd be a point down with the ball with five seconds left, I'd say 'deal.' It didn't work out our way tonight, but it doesn't mean we can't look at the game and realize we did some things the right way. We played hard and practice paid off this week and we got better because of it."
The Warriors will visit sectional-rival Borden at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
The Pioneers, meanwhile, are slated to be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at South Central.
.
PROVIDENCE 47, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 46
Providence 9 7 14 17 — 47
Christian Academy 9 15 15 7 — 46
Providence (12-4): Cade Carver 1, Casey Kaelin 24, Tyler Simmons 2, Grant Williams 6, Max Beatty 3, Quentin Hesse 9, Grant Seebold 2.
CAI (6-9): Caleb Roy 7, Joshua Renfro 14, Brady Dunn 20, Caleb Doss 3, David Cook 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 6 (Hesse 3, Kaelin 2, Beatty); CAI 7 (Renfro 3, Dunn 2, Cook, Roy).