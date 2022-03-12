HUNTINGBURG - Trailing for most of the second half, Providence dug deep and rallied to knock off fifth-ranked Linton-Stockton 50-47 Saturday afternoon in the second semifinal of the Class 2A Southridge Regional.
The Pioneers (18-6) will face Forest Park (15-10) at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the regional final at Huntingburg Memorial Gymnasium. The Rangers advanced with a 64-49 victory over Paoli in Saturday's first semi.
“We made some adjustments and told the guys this game would be about players making plays,” Providence head coach Ryan Miller said afterward. “The way they play defense, it’s hard to call a lot of things from the sidelines. You have to just trust your guys to make plays in space.”
The Miners led 26-23 at intermission thanks in large part to their dominance in the paint. Linton out-rebounded Providence 19-10 in the first half and that did not go unnoticed by the Pioneers.
“We knew they were big, strong and physical,” said Miller, whose team won the boards 15-7 in the second half. “When a team has you by 3 to 5 inches and 20 pounds at every spot, that makes it tough. We struggled on the glass in the first half and we knew we had to do whatever it took to win the boards in the second half. Our guys stepped up big time.”
Casey Kaelin led the victors with 15 points. The junior scored seven in the third period to help his team post a 36-35 advantage headed to the fourth.
Linton-Stockton came out roaring in the fourth and claimed a 41-36 advantage with 5 minutes, 10 seconds to play. Providence proceeded to outscore the Miners 14-6 down the stretch.
The Pioneers led 48-47 with less than 10 seconds to play. Linton’s Joseph Hart missed a jumper and Providence grabbed the rebound. Max Beatty was quickly fouled and hit both free throws, which left the Miners with two seconds for a final shot. Linton’s heavily contested 3 fell short at the buzzer and the Pioneers advanced.
“We made a lot of small adjustments in the second half and the only thing we emphasized in those late timeouts was making sure that everyone was on the same page,” Miller said. “Our guys were resilient and stuck together and now we’ve got another tough game tonight."
Quentin Hesse and Tyler Simmons netted nine points apiece for Providence, which will try for its fourth regional title tonight.
The Miners were led by Logan Webb’s 24. Joey Hart, Linton's leading scorer, finished with 14.
.
CLASS 2A SOUTHRIDGE REGIONAL
At Huntingburg Memorial Gymnasium
Saturday's second semifinal
PROVIDENCE 50, LINTON-STOCKTON 47
Providence 15 8 13 14 -- 50
Linton-Stockton 12 14 9 12 -- 47
Providence (18-6): Quentin Hesse 9, Casey Kaelin 15, Tyler Simmons 9, Jaden Johnson 2, Grant Williams 6, Grant Seebold 3, Max Beatty 6.
Linton-Stockton (22-5): Logan Webb 24, Drew Smith 7, Joseph Hart 14, Braden Walters 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 6 of 25 (Hesse 3, Kaelin 2, Seebold), Linton-Stockton 6 of 17 (Webb 4, Hart 2).
Rebounds: Providence 25, Linton-Stockton 28.
Turnovers: Providence 9, Linton-Stockton 12.
Field-goal shooting: Providence 16 of 43, Linton-Stockton 14 of 38.
Free-throw shooting: Providence 12 of 14, Linton-Stockton 13 of 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.