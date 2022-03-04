HANOVER — For the third straight year, it will be Providence against Southwestern for the sectional title.
The Pioneers rolled to a 56-26 win over Switzerland County in Friday night’s first semifinal of the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional.
In the second semi, the host Rebels rallied for a 57-54 victory over Clarksville.
Providence (16-6) will face Southwestern (17-7) at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the championship game. The Rebels are the defending champs, while the Pioneers took home the title two years ago.
The Pioneers cruised to victory over the Pacers behind a game-high 15 points from junior Casey Kaelin.
“The boys played well and we look forward to a big game and challenge (tonight),” Providence coach Ryan Miller said.
The nightcap, though, was down-to-the-wire.
The Generals, who lost to the Rebels by 23 points during the regular season, surprisingly led 16-5 at the end of the first quarter and 27-20 at halftime.
Southwestern closed to within 35-32 by the conclusion of the third period and continued its comeback in the final frame.
Zach Cole tallied 20 points for the Rebels.
Jacob Seward scored a team-high 18 points, on the strength of 6 of 7 shooting from 3-point range, while Dakota Capps scored 16 for Clarksville (7-16).
.
CLASS 2A SOUTHWESTERN SECTIONAL
Friday night's semifinals
PROVIDENCE 56, SWITZERLAND COUNTY 26
Providence 16 6 19 15 — 56
Switz County 2 8 8 8 — 26
Providence (16-6): Cade Carver 4, Casey Kaelin 15, Tyler Simmons 8, Grant Williams 8, Max Beatty 4, Carter Lannan 3, Brian Wall 2, Jaden Johnson 2, Grant Seebold 10.
Switzerland County (11-14): Tolbert 3, Wrightsman 6, Hicks 5, Griffith 2, Craig 10.
3-point field goals: Providence 3 (Seebold 2, Lannon); Switzerland County 4 (Wrightsman 2, Craig, Tolbert).
.
SOUTHWESTERN 57, CLARKSVILLE 54
Clarksville 16 11 8 19 — 54
Southwestern 5 15 12 25 — 57
Clarksville (7-16): Morgan Capps 4, Dakota Capps 16, Jacob Seward 18, Nadir Muhammad 10, Alex Titus 4, Caleb Cummings 2.
Southwestern (17-7): Mitch Mingione 8, Colton Cloud 3, Zach Cole 20, Parker Davis 2, Jamison Lewis 11, Peyton Gwin 13.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 7 (Seward 6, Muhammad); Southwestern 4 (Gwin 2, Lewis, Mingione).
