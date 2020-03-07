HANOVER — Seniors Sterling Huber and Austin Grantz led the way as Providence took control early and held off Southwestern for an 87-66 win in the final of the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional on Saturday night.
Huber scored 23 points, knocking down five three-pointers, while Grantz added 20 points for the Pioneers, who won their first sectional title since the 2015-16 season. Providence (18-7) will face 10th-ranked South Spencer (22-4) at 11 a.m. next Saturday in the first semifinal of the Southridge Regional.
Under the guidance of first-year coach Ryan Miller, the team's fourth head man in four years, the Pioneers withstood a furious pace, the Rebels' relentless pressure and several comeback attempts en route to the program's ninth sectional title.
“They were not going away,” Miller said of Southwestern. “They’ll keep coming at you in waves. You’ve got to keep playing, being aggressive.”
Providence started slow and never really were in a 68-51 loss at Southwestern on Jan. 7. That was not the case Saturday night.
“This time we had to turn it up,” said Grantz. “We knew how to beat them, we just executed what we practiced all week.”
The Pioneers never trailed.
CLASS 2A SOUTHWESTERN SECTIONAL
Saturday night's final
PROVIDENCE 87, SOUTHWESTERN 66
Southwestern=17=14=19=16=—=66
Providence=26=17=19=25=—=87
Southwestern (17-9): Foster Mefford 32, Zach Cole 16, Colton Cloud 2, Austin Kramer 6, Billy Eccles 8, Mitchell Cline 2.
Providence (18-7): Austin Grantz 20, Nick Sexton 13, Zack Johnson 12, Sterling Huber 23, Max Beatty 6, Austin Barnett 3, Alec Fougerousse 7, Bryce Hutchins 1, Casey Kaelin 2.
3-point field goals: Southwestern 8 (Mefford 4, Eccles 2, Kramer 2); Providence 11 (Huber 5, Sexton 3, Grantz 2, Beatty).
