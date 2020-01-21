CLARKSVILLE — Three players scored in double figures to lead Providence to a 51-38 victory over visiting Crawford County on Tuesday night.
Sterling Huber scored 14 points, Zack Johnson added 13 and Nick Sexton 11 for the Pioneers, who notched their 10th win of the season.
The two teams were tied at 14 at the end of the first quarter before Providence edged ahead 25-23 by halftime. The Pioneers increased their advantage to 40-34 by the end of the third period before outscoring the Wolfpack 11-4 in the final frame. Providence limited the visitors to one field goal in the fourth quarter.
The Pioneers (10-4) next host Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.