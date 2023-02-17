RAMSEY — Red-hot Providence kept on rolling Friday night at North Harrison.
The Class 2A No. 7 Pioneers won their 14th consecutive game, cruising past the Cougars 52-31.
Noah Lovan and Jaden Johnson led the way with 18 and 12 points, respectively, as Providence broke a five-game losing skid to North Harrison.
“I obviously have a ton of respect for Coach (Lou) Lefevre, he’s in the top five among active coaches in win percentage in Indiana and that’s saying something in this state,” said Pioneers head coach Ryan Miller, a former assistant to Lefevre at Providence.
The win was Providence’s first against its former bench boss.
“We’ve had some good battles with North in past years and I’m proud of the boys for playing hard tonight and getting a solid road win,” Miller said.
The final numbers were a typical blueprint of a Providence victory. The Pioneers (17-3) shot a cool 55 percent from the field, dominated the backboards (24-14) and held the Cougars to just 33 percent shooting.
“I just told the boys that they did a really good job of executing the game plan,” Miller said. “Our guys did a really good job on the offensive end getting, for the most part, good looks. North has some big bodies and I thought we battled hard on the boards and were solid defensively.”
North Harrison (9-10), which has lost three of its last four, was led by Brody Fessel’s nine points — all coming on 3-pointers. Sawyer Wetzel contributed eight and hit one from long range.
“We played with more energy tonight than we have all season. If we had given this effort Tuesday at Clarksville we probably would have won that game,” said Lefevre, who’s in jeopardy of suffering his first losing season in 19 years of coaching in Indiana. “We were just short-handed tonight, with our leading scorer and rebounder Kalem Kellems out with a foot injury. Then Brody Fessel got knocked in the head and went out in the second quarter. Providence is as good as anyone in Southern Indiana. Their defense is tremendous.”
The Pioneers jumped out to a 12-7 lead at the first stop. Then Johnson took control. The senior point guard pumped in 10 second-period points to propel his team to a 31-19 lead at halftime.
“We were moving the ball really well and making good cuts. My teammates found me in some good spots and fortunately I was able to make a few shots,” Johnson said. “It all comes back to our ball movement and we had some offensive rebounds that really helped.”
While Johnson deflected the spotlight, Miller was all too happy to sing his senior’s praises.
“Jaden Johnson is our unsung hero and brings so much heart and desire to our team,” Miller said. “He does so many things that go unnoticed by most people, but he’s such an important piece to the Providence basketball program.”
Lovan was Mr. Consistent all night. He was the only player on the court to score in every quarter and hit 8 of 9 free throw attempts.
“Everything starts with defense for us,” Lovan said. “Jaden gets us going defensively and that gets us all fired up. From there we just lock down and play together. We’re playing really well right now with sectional nearing, but we still have some things we can tighten up and we’re working hard in practice to get better every day.”
Providence is back in action tonight at Silver Creek. The Pioneers defeated the Dragons 59-44 to win the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28. North Harrison, meanwhile, concludes its regular season Tuesday at Paoli.
PROVIDENCE 52, NORTH HARRISON 31
Providence 12 19 11 10 — 52
North Harrison 7 12 10 2 — 31
Providence (17-3): Quentin Hesse 8, Casey Kaelin 7, Noah Lovan 18, Jaden Johnson 12, Elijah Fuller-Tucker 4, Grant Seebold 3.
North Harrison (9-10): Josh Waynescott 2, Brody Fessel 9, Sawyer Wetzel 8, Riley Schneider 4, David Langdon 2, Bryce Fessel 2, Tanner Book 4.
3-point field goals: Providence 2 of 10 (Kaelin, Seebold); North Harrison 4 of 9 (Brody Fessel 3, Wetzel).
Rebounds: Providence 14, North Harrison 24.
Turnovers: Providence 13, North Harrison 8.
Field-goal shooting: Providence 20 of 36, North Harrison 10 of 30.
Free-throw shooting: Providence 10 of 12, North Harrison 7 of 8.
JV game: Providence 39-29.
