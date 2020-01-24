CLARKSVILLE – The Providence Pioneers overcame some cold first-half shooting to capture a hard-fought 44-34 homecoming win over visiting Henryville on Friday night at the Robert I. Larkin Center.
A seven-minute drought over the second and third quarters eventually was ended as forward Alec Fougerousse tied the game at 17 with a three-point play with 6:06 remaining in the third. Eventually the shots were going to fall, Providence coach Ryan Miller said.
“We had to continue to have faith in our gameplan and eventually they were going to drop,” he said. “You have to give Henryville a lot of credit. Coach [Jared] Hill is a good coach and they had a heck of a gameplan.”
The Pioneers took their first lead on a Nick Sexton 3-pointer seconds into the contest, and held the lead for most of the first half. Providence (11-4) led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter. It was 14-10, Providence, after forward Zack Johnson hit a 15-footer with 5:44 remaining in the first half.
But then the Pioneers went as cold as the Southern Indiana air.
Faced with some inspired defense by the Hornets (5-10), Providence missed its next eight shots. While Henryville didn’t exactly melt the nets heading into intermission, a 15-footer and two free throws by Westin Allen, and a free throw from Logan Owens was enough to give the visitors a 15-14 lead at the break.
“I think defensively, we were right with them,” Henryville coach Jared Hill said. “They’re a physical team, and they’ve won 11 games for a reason.”
Allen hit a short jumper to open the second half, but then Fougerousse tied the game with his basket. Johnson scored inside next to give the Pioneers the lead. Providence took control from there, embarking on an 18-4 run to notch its largest lead of the contest, at 37-21, with four minutes remaining in the contest as Fourgerousse hit two free throws.
Hill credited Providence for its play, and admitted the atmosphere on homecoming night may have played a part in wearing his squad down. And, well, he wasn’t especially pleased with the officiating.
He was assessed a technical at the end of the third quarter after protesting a no-call on an Allen 3-point attempt at the buzzer. Sterling Huber hit two free throws to put the Pioneers ahead 30-21 going into the fourth frame.
“I think Providence had a lot of energy with their crowd tonight. There were a lot of alumni here. Heck, even one of the officials was an alumni,” he said.
Huber paced the Pioneers with 13 points.
For his squad’s part, Miller said he was pleased with the way the Pioneers fought through the drought. Their energy level was clearly higher after intermission, he said.
“We’ve always talked about rebounding as a focus for us this year, and to be honest, Henryville played harder than we did in the first half,” Miller said.
The Pioneers grabbed 24 rebounds to Henryville’s 15, and that plus-9 margin also played a role.
“In the first half they were getting some second-chance opportunities, and we weren’t blocking out like we work on every day in practice,” Miller said. “But again, give credit to Henryville. We were able to make some corrections and become more effective in the second half.”
Cody Wallis led Henryville with 10 points while Allen added nine.
Meanwhile Austin Grantz added eight points and 10 rebounds for Providence.
The Hornets face Southern Conference rival Borden at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night Furnish Gymnasium.
The Pioneers host Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
