Providence won its first-ever semistate title Saturday night at Seymour.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

SEYMOUR — For the first time in program history, Providence is headed to the IHSAA State Finals.

The Pioneers rallied to beat No. 9 Eastern Hancock 41-33 Saturday night in the Class 2A semistate game at Seymour.

Providence (20-6) will face third-ranked Central Noble (28-2) at 12:45 p.m. next Saturday in the state title tilt at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Cougars advanced with a 54-48 win over No. 6 Carroll (Flora) at Elkhart on Saturday.

The Pioneers got off to a fast start, scoring the first seven points of the game en route to an 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Royals edged ahead 20-19 by halftime and were up 30-25 heading into the final frame.

Providence dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring Eastern Hancock 16-3 while holding the Royals without a field goal.

Senior guard Max Beatty tallied a team-high 15 points for the Pioneers. He hit a trio of 3-pointers, including a huge one with Providence up only one with 35 seconds to play.

Junior Grant Seebold netted nine points, all on 3-pointers, off the bench while Casey Kaelin scored eight.

CLASS 2A SEMISTATE

Saturday at Seymour

PROVIDENCE 41, EASTERN HANCOCK 33

E. Hancock   10    10    10    3 — 33

Providence   11     8      6    16 — 41

    Eastern Hancock (22-6): Jacob Spaulding 15, Landon O'Neal 11, Edric Miller 2, Grant Gray 5.

    Providence (20-6): Casey Kaelin 8, Tyler Simmons 4, Grant Williams 5, Max Beatty 15, Grant Seebold 9.

    3-point field goals: Eastern Hancock 5 (O'Neal 2, Spaulding 2, Gray); Providence 6 (Beatty 3, Seebold 3).

