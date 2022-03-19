SEYMOUR — For the first time in program history, Providence is headed to the IHSAA State Finals.
The Pioneers rallied to beat No. 9 Eastern Hancock 41-33 Saturday night in the Class 2A semistate game at Seymour.
Providence (20-6) will face third-ranked Central Noble (28-2) at 12:45 p.m. next Saturday in the state title tilt at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Cougars advanced with a 54-48 win over No. 6 Carroll (Flora) at Elkhart on Saturday.
The Pioneers got off to a fast start, scoring the first seven points of the game en route to an 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Royals edged ahead 20-19 by halftime and were up 30-25 heading into the final frame.
Providence dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring Eastern Hancock 16-3 while holding the Royals without a field goal.
Senior guard Max Beatty tallied a team-high 15 points for the Pioneers. He hit a trio of 3-pointers, including a huge one with Providence up only one with 35 seconds to play.
Junior Grant Seebold netted nine points, all on 3-pointers, off the bench while Casey Kaelin scored eight.
.
CLASS 2A SEMISTATE
Saturday at Seymour
PROVIDENCE 41, EASTERN HANCOCK 33
E. Hancock 10 10 10 3 — 33
Providence 11 8 6 16 — 41
Eastern Hancock (22-6): Jacob Spaulding 15, Landon O'Neal 11, Edric Miller 2, Grant Gray 5.
Providence (20-6): Casey Kaelin 8, Tyler Simmons 4, Grant Williams 5, Max Beatty 15, Grant Seebold 9.
3-point field goals: Eastern Hancock 5 (O'Neal 2, Spaulding 2, Gray); Providence 6 (Beatty 3, Seebold 3).
