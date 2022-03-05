HANOVER — Providence started fast, never looked back and cruised to its second Class 2A Southwestern Sectional title in three years Saturday night.
The Pioneers rolled to a 56-32 victory over the host, and defending champion, Rebels.
Providence (17-6) will play No. 5 Linton Stockton (22-4) at about 11:30 a.m. next Saturday in the second semifinal of the Southridge Regional at Huntingburg Memorial Gymnasium. The Miners outlasted South Knox 37-33 Saturday night in the North Knox Sectional.
Forest Park (14-10) will face Paoli (16-9) at 10 a.m. in next Saturday's first semi. The Rangers beat North Posey 46-41 in the Southridge Sectional final while the Rams outlasted Eastern 68-61 in overtime in the Tell City Sectional final.
The regional championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. next Saturday night.
Saturday night was the sectional-final rubber match between the Pioneers and Southwestern. Providence routed the Rebels 87-66 in the title tilt two years ago before Southwestern returned the favor last March, winning 74-51.
The Pioneers led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, 26-14 at halftime and 39-21 after three en route to their 24-point triumph.
Junior swingman Casey Kaelin tallied a team-high 18 points and six rebounds while senior forward Grant Williams added 14 points and five boards for Providence. Sophomore Quentin Hesse came off the bench to net 12 points, all on 3-pointers.
On the flip side, the Pioneers held Southwestern to 29.5 percent shooting.
.
CLASS 2A SOUTHWESTERN SECTIONAL
Saturday night's final
PROVIDENCE 56, SOUTHWESTERN 32
Providence 10 16 13 17 — 56
Southwestern 7 7 7 11— 32
Providence (17-6): Cade Carver 11, Quentin Hesse 12, Casey Kaelin 18, Tyler Simmons 4, Brian Wall 2, Jaden Johnson 2, Grant Williams 14, Max Beatty 3.
Southwestern (17-8): Colton Cloud 8, Zach Cole 11, Bryce Hatton 2, Peyton Gwin 7, Jamison Lewis 4.
3-point field goals: Providence 6 of 12 (Hesse 4, Kaelin, Williams); Southwestern 4 of 21 (Cloud 2, Cole, Gwin).
Rebounds: Providence 31, Southwestern 21.
Turnovers: Providence 8, Southwestern 8.
Field-goal shooting: Providence 17 of 30, Southwestern 13 of 44.
Free-throw shooting: Providence 16 of 27, Southwestern 2 of 3.
