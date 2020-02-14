BOYS' BASKETBALL: Pioneers win in a pinch

CLARKSVILLE — For just the second time in the last 13 years, Providence secured a win over rival New Albany.
However, it wasn’t easy.
The Pioneers built a 49-41 lead with a minute left, then held on for a 51-49 victory after New Albany’s Kaden Stanton missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer Friday night.
Once Stanton missed the shot, the Providence students stormed the court.
“It’s always a big win when you beat a great program like New Albany,” first-year Pioneers coach Ryan Miller said. “They are top tier every year — one of the top programs in the state, no doubt about that. So we feel fortunate to have played well and get the win.”
New Albany coach Jim Shannon credited Providence.
“They played really hard,” he said. “They deserved to win the game.”
The Pioneers (13-6) built the eight-point lead thanks, in part, to a couple of key fourth-quarter 3-pointers from senior Sterling Huber, who finished with a game-high 21 points.
New Albany got back into the game with a couple of old-fashioned three-point plays in the last minute from Tucker Biven and Stanton.
Down 51-49, New Albany had the ball for the last shot. After a timeout, the Bulldogs designed a play for Stanton, who led New Albany with 23 points, including 16 in the second half.
Once the Bulldogs in-bounded the ball, the Pioneers double-teamed Stanton. The southpaw still managed to get off a shot from just beyond the top of the key.
“They still got a pretty good look,” Miller said. “I was saying my Hail Marys.”
“It’s a huge win,” Huber said afterwards. “We haven’t beaten them in eight years. We’ve had this game circled on our calendars for awhile. At lunch today, we saw the video from the 2012 game (a 50-20 Providence win).
“It gives us a lot of confidence heading into the sectional. This is a signature win for us. It’s something we’ll never forget.”
Austin Grantz, who proved to be a tough matchup for the Bulldogs, added 20 points for the Pioneers.
For New Albany, Trey Hourigan added nine points while Julien Hunter scored eight. Hunter played sparingly in the second half after he banged his knee in the third quarter.
After a slow start, Shannon said he was pleased with the effort in the second half.
“I don’t think there was any quit in us,” said Shannon, whose team trailed 28-17 at halftime. “In the first [half], I didn’t have an answer for how bad we played.”