BOYS' BASKETBALL: Pirates hold off Hornets

CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown manufactured some late offense, allowed just one field goal in the final 4:50 and pulled away from Henryville for a 49-40 victory Tuesday night.
After the host Pirates (1-2) celebrated in the locker room, Charlestown coach Sean Smith strolled out with a smile on his face.
“We need to try and enjoy it a little bit,” Smith said. “We were able to finish it. We were able to close the game out. I told the kids, ‘Don’t take anything for granted because the season could be over, or we could be sitting for three weeks.’ You have to embrace every moment you get.”
Henryville closed to within 39-37 after Westin Allen drilled a 3-pointer with 4:53 to play.
From there, though, the Hornets managed just one more field goal — a hook by Sam Guernsey in the last two minutes — and a free throw by Layton Walton.
“We’re just too passive against the zone,” Henryville coach Jared Hill said. “It’s no secret. We’ve been zoned every game. We can’t shoot the ball well and we’re too passive.
“Our problem is we’re just not consistent.”
Smith pointed to the Charlestown defense as the difference in the second half.
“We were mixing up our defenses a little bit,” he said. “We just wanted to keep them off-balance and not allow them to dribble around and let them dictate the tempo of the game.”
On offense, the Pirates enjoyed some inside-outside balance with guards Ty Crace (12 points), Clayton Rothbauer (11) and forward Kyle Craig (12).
Guernsey led the Hornets (0-3) with 11 points, including seven of those in the second half as he tried to keep Henryville close.
“In the fourth quarter, we showed some good alertness and a will to win,” said Smith, whose team held a 17-10 edge in the final period. “I’m proud of them and happy for them. Any ‘W’ they get, I’m happy for them. But they have to go out and earn it. Tonight, we did.”
In the first half, the teams played on even terms, trading a couple of nice runs.
Henryville led 6-3 in the early going before Charlestown landed a 13-2 punch, capped by a layup by Brock Cook with 5:46 left in the second quarter, and the Pirates led 16-8.
The Hornets returned the favor with a 11-2 run of their own as all Henryville players who logged minutes scored.
Before the end of the half, Charlestown took the lead after Rothbauer drove to the basket and converted a layup with just three seconds left, giving the Pirates a 24-23 lead at the break.