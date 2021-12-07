HENRYVILLE — Visiting Charlestown edged Henryville 34-33 in overtime in a back-and-forth game Tuesday night.
The Hornets led 6-4 at the end of the first quarter before the Pirates edged ahead 17-12 at halftime.
The game was tied at 31 at the end of regulation. In the extra session, Charlestown outscored Henryville 3-2 to win.
Layton Walton scored 14 points to pace the Hornets (1-3), who’ll visit Austin at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Charlestown (2-3) will host Clarksville at the same time.
