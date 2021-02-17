CHARLESTOWN — Ty Crace capped off Charlestown’s furious fourth-quarter comeback with the go-ahead basket in the final minute, then the Pirates had a pair of defensive stops to preserve a 54-52 victory over visiting Lanesville on Wednesday night.
Lanesville led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter, 26-19 at halftime and 37-31 at the conclusion of the third before the Pirates outscored the Eagles 23-15 in the final frame. Crace scored seven points — including the game-winning two — in the fourth quarter. After his late hoop, and Charlestown’s defensive stands, Brody Wagers corralled a rebound to seal the victory.
Kyle Craig scored a game-high 16 points to pace the Pirates, who were playing just their second game this month, while Crace finished with 15 points and eight assists.
Jacob Wernert and Jonas Powers had 14 points apiece to lead Lanesville (11-7), which is slated to host Crothersville on Friday night and Crawford County on Saturday night.
Meanwhile Charlestown is scheduled to host Salem at 7:30 p.m. Friday night before visiting Mitchell at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
.
CHARLESTOWN 54, LANESVILLE 52
Lanesville 13 13 11 15 — 52
Charlestown 7 12 12 23 — 54
Lanesville (11-7): Mason Miller 12, Ethan Schickel 2, Ashton Smith 6, Jonas Powers 14, Jacob Wernert 14, Ty Tidstrom 2, Kameron Walter 2.
Charlestown (5-8): Matt Henning 4, Ty Crace 15, Clayton Rothbauer 9, Kyle Craig 16, Chase Benner 5, Jake Helton 3, Brock Cook 1, Brody Wagers 1.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 2 (Smith 2); Charlestown 1 (Rothbauer).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.