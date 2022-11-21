BOYS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Braves hope to reload, not rebuild

BORDEN — Now in his 17th year, Borden head coach Doc Nash is looking to build on last season’s 17-8 campaign, which included a sectional title and an appearance in the regional final.
However after losing eight seniors to graduation, and with only one returning starter, it may be more of a rebuild. Just don’t ask Nash to look at it that way.
“That is very fair to say, but we do not want to buy into the 'rebuild' phrase,” he said.
The Braves' lone returning starter is junior Kasym Nash, the coach’s son. The 6-foot guard, who averaged 12 points per game last season, is a legitimate 3-point shooter who gives Borden a chance to stretch the floor on offense.
“Kasym Nash will have to lead us,” Coach Nash said.
And that leadership will have to show up on the court and in the locker room, according to the bench boss.
Key losses from last season include Mason Jones (12 points, six rebounds and five assists a game in 2021-22), Sterling Mikel (13 ppg, 5 rpg) and Cruz Martin (6 ppg).
So how will the Braves fill those gaps?
Starting in the backcourt, Nash is looking to 6-0 junior point guard Derrick Fuller-Tucker to run the offense.
“Derrick Fuller-Tucker will be a big part of our success,” the coach said.
In the frontcourt, 6-0 senior forward AJ Agnew brings some experience and is a proven winner. Best known for his success on the golf course and the baseball diamond, Agnew played hoops as a freshman and sophomore before sitting out last season. He will also be looked to for leadership.
After that, it’ll take a collective team effort by the Braves.
“Overall, we will have to do it by committee and do it together," Nash said.
The rest of that committee includes senior forwards Brody Kennedy and Luke Marsh; juniors Alex Schuler, a guard, and Isaac Lewis, a forward; and three sophomores — guard Judd Missi and forwards Zander Keith and Garrett Schmidt. Kennedy and Schuler were both on last season's sectional roster.
While most of the 2021-22 squad is gone, the accomplishments of that team live on.
“We hope to build on what last year's group did by playing hard and playing together,” Nash said. “We hope by experiencing the atmosphere and success as JV guys they want to work harder to get there themselves.”
That said, there is much that is still unknown about this team and Nash said he too will be learning as the season progresses.
“(I have) no clue right now,” he said when asked about his squad's collective personality. “Way too early to tell. I think we like each other, and are playing well together, we just need to be a lot more vocal.”
As Nash learns about his team, there are some things that he expects from all the Braves.
“I expect us to play hard and compete every day to get better. Playing together and playing for each other," he said.
And there are some things that don’t change, even over 17 seasons.
“They’re just another vertically challenged team we get the opportunity to coach,” said Nash, who has no one taller than 6-2 on his roster. “They are a really fun group to coach. They play extremely hard and are really coachable. They have a team-first attitude that makes it really fun to be a part of.”
It may be hard to believe, but it’s been a decade since Borden won the Class A state championship. No matter when, or where, this season ends, Nash is undeterred.
“If we become better people and players from Day One until the tournament is over (it'll be a successful season)," he said. "We just need to get better each and every day on, and off, the court."