BOYS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: 'Dogs want to send Shannon off in style

NEW ALBANY — It’s no secret that a rarity occurred at New Albany last season. And that anomaly — after 22 straight winning campaigns — was a losing record.
However, it might be a surprise that that result has motivated head coach Jim Shannon more than it has depressed him.
“We’re obviously not happy about having a losing record last season, but if anything I’m even more energized this year because of that,” said Shannon, who is entering his 25th — and final — season as the Bulldogs' bench boss. “When someone brings it up to me, sure it rubs me the wrong way. But when we’ve been what we’ve been, in terms of winning percentage and all of our conference and sectional titles and our state title and our Indiana All-Stars, it’s almost a compliment that people are shocked that New Albany had a losing record for one year.”
Almost every team has holes to fill to start a new season and New Albany’s cavity is a big one. Gone is Tucker Biven, who averaged 14.9 points per game last season while becoming the 14th member of the Bulldogs' 1,000-point club.
“I’m not sure you really replace what Tucker did for us,” Shannon said. “He was one of those kind of kids that was going to get you 15 to 17 (points) every night no matter what the other team did to try to stop him. We’re going to miss him, no doubt, but I do think we’re a more well-rounded team this year. From players three through 10 there’s not much of a drop-off. I think we’ll be deep this season. All the kids are playing together and buying into what we’re doing.”
Josten Carter is New Albany’s top-returning scorer after averaging 14.8 points a game last season. He said the team is very positive as the season approaches and working together well in practice.
“We got a good feel of each other over the summer and that was good,” the 6-foot-4 senior wing said. “Tucker was always going to get his points and get to the rim no matter what, he did a lot for us. We’ve got a lot of guys this year that can help fill that hole. I think we all feel really good about this year’s group of guys.”
In recent years the 'Dogs haven't had a very deep bench, but Shannon thinks that could change in 2022-23.
“We plan to play eight-to-10 kids this year, but that could change depending on how a game is going or what develops throughout the season,” he said. “We have competitive practices and have a lot of guys who can play. We, as coaches, are very optimistic as we start the season.”
Last season New Albany scored just 52.4 points per game — the lowest offensive output of the Shannon Era. Carter believes the Bulldogs can better that this time around.
“We have shooters you can’t leave open,” he said. “If teams help too much on me they’ll pay for it because I’m confident in my teammates to knock down shots from the perimeter.”
Tommy Devine, a 6-2 wing who averaged 3.1 points a game last season, is the team's only other senior.
“I think we’ll be a deep team with a lot of scorers,” Devine said. “We’ve been going really hard in practice and emphasizing defense. Coming off a losing record last year we don’t want that feeling again. We want to win a bunch of games this year.”
Shannon noted that every team faces adversity throughout the course of a season. His 'Dogs, however, are already experiencing some with an injury to a key player.
“What’s going to hurt us early is junior Chase Loesch is hurt and we’re not sure how long he’s going to be out,” Shannon said. “He’s a big cog in our machine this year and it would be helpful to get him back as soon as possible.”
Loesch, a 6-6, 260-pound big man who averaged 4.7 points and 3.8 rebounds a game in 2021-22, has been in a walking boot during preseason practice.
“I sprained my ankle in football, but I think I’ll be good in a week or two,” he said recently. “We look good right now. We have a lot of guards who are very quick and who can push it and run. I think we can score a lot of points with our fast-break this season. This team has a bunch of potential and we’re excited about having a good year.”
Shannon knows being a deep team will mean getting contributions from players that have limited varsity experience. However, he lit up with excitement when talking about those newcomers.
“People know what Josten can do and Tommy is really knocking down shots right now,” he said. “Junior Jeremy Rose looks good and he can score it. I can name a lot of guys who can put it in the hoop. Junior Jordan Treat played well in spots last year. Junior Tre’Von Redd and sophomore Rylan Schrink are having good practices. We have many kids that can shoot the basketball.”
Rose averaged 2.8 points per game last season while Treat put up around two.
“Sophomore Kenny Watson played some varsity last year and we think he can do some good things for us," Shannon added. "Sophomore Chris Lampkins is a transfer from Jeff and he’s very athletic and he’s going to fit in well here. Junior Ben Seigel has been running with our first five right now and looks good. Pierre Thomas is a sophomore that looks good. We have lots of options right now.”
While the Bulldogs intend to improve upon last season’s scoring mark, defense has always been a staple of Shannon’s teams and that should continue in 2022-23.
“We’re getting better defensively and that’s really what we’re focused on for the most part,” he said. “Offensively we’re working on moving the basketball more and keeping it off the floor. We’re not that big, especially with Chase out right now, but if we can learn to scrap on the boards and block out on every possession, I do think by January we’re going to be pretty tough.”
New Albany will open its season Nov. 23 at Clarksville.