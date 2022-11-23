BOYS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Dragons aim for success

SELLERSBURG — New faces will be leading the way for Silver Creek this season and that has the coaching staff energized for the 2022-23 campaign.
“I’m thrilled with the team chemistry and how hard our guys play,” said Dragons head coach Brandon Hoffman, who's in his 13th year on the job. “We’ve got a good mix of talent and have a lot of guys competing for different spots. It’s been a really competitive environment, which makes it fun for the coaches.”
Last year the Dragons suffered their first losing season since 2012-13, finishing with a 12-13 mark. Creek lost three starters — Indiana All-Star Branden Northern (24.9 points, 5.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds a game last season), Trey Schoen and Zac Stricker — from that squad.
“Branden Northern was a generational type of point guard. He was an Indiana All-Star, and you don’t get too many of those," said Hoffman, who has had three in the past two seasons. "Replacing him is going to be quite the chore. Trey Schoen was an incredible defender and we just always knew he was going to guard the other team’s best player. Zac Stricker was our second-leading scorer and you never questioned his effort. They were all good leaders and losing guys like that would be tough on any program.”
Back to lead the way is Kaden Oliver.
The 6-foot-1 guard averaged nearly 20 points a game at Madison in the first half of last season before transferring to Silver Creek. He was cleared to play in the Dragons' final two games and averaged 14 in those contests.
“Kaden Oliver has the most varsity experience of any kid we have, so we’re going to lean on him quite a bit in terms of a leadership role,” Hoffman said.
Oliver knows he'll be the focus of opposing defenses this season.
“I try to lead more by example than vocally,” he said. “I try to bring energy to the team by hustling and doing things the right way and then hopefully other guys will follow that. If I get extra attention from the other team, I’m glad to dish it and find the open guy. I trust all of my teammates to make shots. We’re going to have a lot of weapons this season.”
Hoffman agreed with Oliver, saying his team has a lot of team speed and has numerous players who can score.
Included among those are four other returnees from last season. They are 6-3 senior forward Cam Wheeler (4.3 points per game in 2021-22), juniors Nate Davidson (4.1 ppg) and Hayden Garten (2.6 ppg), along with 6-6 sophomore center Walker Hoffman (5.6 ppg). Davidson is the other returning starter.
"All played a lot last year and we expect a lot out of them this season," Hoffman said.
Also back is junior guard Kyle Roberts.
"One guy I’m super excited about is Kyle Roberts," Hoffman said. "Throughout elementary and middle school he was one of the better players, but then he tore his ACL his freshman year and then only played two games last year and re-tore it. He’s close to being cleared to being full go, so I’m excited to see what he’ll do this year.”
Hoffman is also excited about his "loaded" freshman class.
"There’s some impact players in there that will contribute right away,” the head coach said with a smile. “Kason Daeger has a chance to be one of the better scorers that we’ve had in our program. People are going to love watching him play. E.J. Milliner and Dane Sprigler could see some time (too).”
Davidson talked about Creek’s athleticism, but also noted two areas the Dragons need to improve upon throughout the season.
“We have a lot of team speed and should be able to really get up and down the court this year,” he said. “If we can get to where we can lock down on defense every possession, and crash the boards every time, we’ll be able to compete for a sectional.”
Last season Silver Creek gave up 58 points a game, its most in the Hoffman Era.
“Defensively we have some gaps we need to fill,” the coach said. “To begin the season, there’s always one side of the ball that’s ahead of the other. Our defense needs some work, but this group has been really coachable so far and fun to be around, so that’s always a plus.”
As always, the Dragons will play a difficult schedule. It includes seven straight road games — at Brownstown Central, New Albany, Madison, Bloomington South, Salem, Milan and Floyd Central — in January and February.
Walker Hoffman said the team looks forward to the challenges that lie ahead.
“We enjoy a tough schedule and the tough environments that we’ll go play in this season,” he said. "We’re young, deep and athletic. We all know those games will set us up well for sectional and beyond.”
The elder Hoffman said fans may see a slightly different style from this season's Dragons.
“It’s our job as coaches to exploit our strengths and put players in the best position to succeed,” he said. “Our athleticism, and having multiple guys that can score, should give us a lot of flexibility on the court. We’re still going to be young, but our expectations are high. I think we have a really good shot at having postseason success. I expect to win a lot of games and have success in the tournament.”
Creek starts its season Nov. 23 at Columbus East.