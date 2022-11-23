BOYS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Hankins hopes to continue making progress

CLARKSVILLE — Kyle Hankins’ first season at Clarksville had its ups and downs.
The Generals won two of their first three games before losing 12 of their next 14. They came on late, though, winning three of their final five regular-season contests before falling 57-54 to the host Rebels in the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional semifinals to finish 7-16.
"Obviously in Year Two for me they kind of know what to expect," Hankins said. "They knew what to expect during fall workouts. They know what to expect in the first practice and how things were run. I think that's obviously an advantage because last year we were all trying to get to know each other. I was trying to get my feet wet and I think, obviously, that's going to be something that's going to help us early try to be ahead of schedule."
Gone from last season’s squad are two starters, including Dakota Capps. The guard, who averaged a team-high 17.2 points, 4.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and two steals a game last season, is now a freshman at Transylvania.
“After losing a dynamic player like Dakota we'll just have to reinvent ourselves, because he had the ball in his hands a lot, and rightfully so because he was a really good player," Hankins said. "I think a big key for us is for none of our guys to try and be him."
The three returning starters from last season are Jacob Seward, Landon Radlein and Morgan Capps, Dakota’s younger brother.
Seward, a 6-foot-2 junior wing, averaged 10.2 points and four rebounds a game last season.
"Jacob Seward does it kind of quietly," Hankins said. "He doesn't really say much, but his play speaks for itself. He's gotten a lot better this summer and he's a gym-rat. … I think he's going to have a good year."
Radlein, a 6-0 senior guard, averaged 5.9 points a game last season, his first on the varsity.
"Landon Radlein is another one that has really gotten better,” Hankins said. “He's in the gym all the time.”
Capps, a 6-2 senior guard, averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.1 assists per game last season.
"He's trying to do a good job of talking to guys and trying to lead and set an example,” Hankins said. “He's really done a good job.”
Other returnees from last season include 6-1 senior forward Saul Tatum and 5-10 senior guard Robert Lamar, as well as 5-11 junior guard Ashton Leezer. Lamar, a football standout, averaged 2.1 points in 2021-22 while Leezer put up 3.1.
"Really last year Dakota was the only one that had really played (on the varsity)," Hankins said. "So I think this year the deer-in-the-headlights look won't be there, hopefully. I think the guys know that they can play and know that they can compete. That's going to be a key early, just to get those jitters (out). I think we had a lot of jitters early last year.”
The roster is rounded out by two more seniors, 5-9 guard Jayedyn Johnson and 6-1 wing Ke’Vonne Murrell, and 6-5 junior forward Juwan Walker.
“With Walker there’s a night-and-day difference,” Hankins said. “He was really good for us on the JV (last season). He's gotten bigger, he's gotten stronger and he's finishing better.”
The Generals also have a solid freshman class, according to Hankins. Some of those members of the Class of 2026 could see some time on the varsity, the coach said.
The Generals will open their season Nov. 23, when they host New Albany.
"I'm just excited about a new journey, a new year and new challenges," Hankins said. "I'm looking forward to it."