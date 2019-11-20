FLOYDS KNOBS — The success Floyd Central has enjoyed on the hardwood over the last two seasons hasn’t been seen in the Knobs since the 1980s. The Highlanders have posted a 45-5 record since the beginning of the 2017-18 season, which includes two Hoosier Hills Conference championships and a 29-game home winning streak.
Can this year’s team keep the Green and Gold train rolling?
“We lost nine of our top 10 players from a year ago so by most definitions this would be a rebuilding year for us, but the guys that are here are not looking at things like that,” said coach Todd Sturgeon, who is entering his sixth year at Floyd. “I would hope they are looking at maintaining the standard that we’ve had the last few years and keep that going.”
One of those nine departed seniors was Cobie Barnes, who is now playing at Indiana State.
“Not many programs can just easily replace an Indiana All-Star,” Sturgeon said of the 6-foot-6 Barnes. “He did so much for us and was such a physical presence. Last year, Jake [Heidbreder] had the luxury of being Robin to Cobie’s Batman. Now more things are going to fall onto him. Cobie relished being ‘the guy.’ I think Jake is ready for that, so we’ll see.”
Heidbreder, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, averaged 15.7 points for Floyd last season. He’ll be asked to do that and more for this year’s squad.
“I need to be more vocal this year,” Heiderbreder said. “I didn’t have to talk much last year because we had nine seniors. I look forward to growing as a player this year and doing whatever I can to help this team be successful.”
Heidbreder is the only returning starter from last year’s 21-3 squad and will no doubt be every opponent’s focus night in and night out.
“We’re just going to keep playing our game with motion and screening and going through our stuff,” Heidbreder said, when asked about how he’s going to handle the extra pressure. “Cobie and I still stay in touch. He gave me a lot of tips last year on how to handle certain defenses so I think everything will work out this year. We have guys that can score and they’re going to show what they can do this season.”
A 6-foot-6 forward who was out with an injury last season is a big one. Grant Gohmann is one of only three seniors on this year’s roster. He’s optimistic about the upcoming campaign but also knows things won’t seem as easy for the Highlanders as they have been the last two seasons.
“I wouldn’t say this is a rebuilding year for us because we have a lot of pieces that, if we can put things together, we can be a really solid team,” Gohmann said. “The last two years, those guys were dominant every time they stepped on the floor. This year I think we’ll have more close games, some 12-round punch outs, some Rocky Balboa stuff. It will come down to whether or not we can be tough.”
Defense has been the name of the game for the Highlanders since Sturgeon took over in 2014 and last year’s squad was the best to date. Floyd only yielded 43 ppg last season while holding 10 opponents to 39 points or less.
“Defensively we’re not anywhere close to where we need to be,” Sturgeon said. “We were unique last year because we had lots of size and length and we had a few guys that really relished playing defense. This year we don’t have that same size and we need some guys to step up and fall in love with playing defense. Seth Burks is a guy that we’ve talked to about stepping up and being that physical, defensive presence that brings energy and communication to both ends of the floor.”
Burks, a senior guard, says his team could be dangerous if they connect all of the dots this season.
“We have all the pieces to be really good, we just need to put them all together by the end of the year,” Burks said. “We’re vocal on defense and do a lot of things well. We need some of the younger guys to step it up a little bit, but I think we have a good shot of making some noise this year.”
On top of talent and physical strength, Floyd’s teams the last few seasons have had very strong bonds. Sturgeon thinks this year’s group will be no different in the team chemistry category.
“Our biggest strength right now is this group gets along really well,” Sturgeon said. “They’re good kids and seem to like each other. Hopefully they will want to fight for each other on the court once we get into our schedule. We need to focus on doing our own thing this year. We can’t compare ourselves to the teams we’ve had the last few years. Our standard is going to be our effort and unselfishness. We want to get better every night and let the results take care of themselves.”
Senior guard Ben Purvis agreed that team cohesiveness is a big plus for the Highlanders.
“I think our biggest strength is our communication,” Purvis said. “We have a bunch of guys who are vocal and I think that will help us win some games this year.”
Floyd’s schedule is tough as always. In addition to the always rugged HHC, the Highlanders travel to Evansville Harrison, Christian Academy, Providence and Silver Creek.
“I’m not sure what we’re capable of right now,” Sturgeon said. “I just want us to start with the basics. I want us to be a true team, not just a group of guys that play basketball. I think we’ll know who we are by Christmas. Our schedule is solid and we’re going to be tested and will probably have to pick ourselves up off the mat a few times. I hope our guys respond the right way to those tough situations.”
Floyd opens its season Nov. 26 at Christian Academy.
