HENRYVILLE — Henryville basketball coach Jared Hill didn’t hesitate when asked to recall his teams’ style of play when he was a player for the Hornets.
“When I played. … That’s all we could do was score,” Hill said. “I think we averaged 72 points per game my sophomore year.”
He wasn’t wrong. As a matter of fact, he was spot on. And he was a big reason why that year’s John Bradley-coached team was so potent. One of 53 members of the program’s 500-point club, Hill sits fourth on the school’s all-time assist list.
Hill, a former assistant to Perry Hunter and Dan Carmony now in his sixth year as head coach at Henryville, was no pushover on defense, yet it’s ironic a different trend emerged as he transitioned from player to coach.
Hill’s Hornets have surrendered just 47.3 points per game in his five seasons, and he said that tough-nosed halfcourt defense will yet again be an emphasis as Henryville enters the 2019-20 season.
“Since I’ve been there, that’s one thing we’ve been able to do — we’ve been able to find a way defensively,” said Hill, who led the program to its record 21-win season in 2017-18. “Last year we spent so much time teaching, so much time with kids adjusting to the physicality. Playing so many sophomores last year, it was just really tough. If you could play 18-year-olds as opposed to 15- and 16-year-olds, defensively, you should be better.
“I think with me, if you can be tough defensively that can really take other teams out of what they want to do. If you can make other teams uncomfortable, to where they’re not doing stuff they’d like, you can take advantage of those things. We always talk about being tougher than our opponent.”
Henryville began last season 1-9, the worst start under Hill, as a result of that youth, he said. The Hornets won eight of 12 to end the year, which included a two-point loss to Paoli in the first round of sectional play.
This year, Hill returns three starters and seven overall with varsity experience. He hopes that increased understanding of the defensive schemes, especially on-ball defense, will translate to more wins.
“It was really after Christmas until we started to figure some things out,” Hill said. “As long as we can figure some things out much earlier this year, we’re going to have a chance to win some ballgames. Last year, a lot of games we didn’t have a chance to win because as a group we just weren’t ready.”
Hill said junior wing Westin Allen will be asked to take on a leadership role for the Hornets, along with fellow returning starters Austin Contreras, the point guard, and Cole Pirrman, another guard. Hill said senior Logan Owens, Allen’s first cousin, is another player that “competes like crazy.”
The 6-foot Allen, who said “offense always comes second” on Hill’s defensive-minded teams, was second on the team with 8.8 points per game last season.
“I think [the returners] have gotten much better than we were last year,” Allen said. “We’ve all gotten older and more mature, and I think we’re just better at the game of basketball. … Our post players got a lot stronger and bigger, which will help us a lot.”
Henryville will need all it can muster on the offensive end and in the leadership department after graduating Kade Badger, who averaged 24.2 points per game and won 63 games in his career.
“We lost a great player in Kade, but having some experience coming back’s going to be big,” Hill said. “Last year, for the first 10 games, we were just fighting the battle of having guys without any experience with one guy that’s had a lot. Early on I would think we’d be able to handle some situations better. … But at the end of the day, they’ve got to get the job done. Our schedule is really, really tough early on. It almost feels like there’s not much daylight until January.”
The new season will feature the normal difficult conference slate and a new sectional alignment, with Southwestern — coached by Jerry Bomholt, who has 535 career wins — and Switzerland County entering the mix in a shift from Sectional 46 to Sectional 45. Exiting the Hornets’ postseason picture is Paoli, which ended last season’s run, and Crawford County, the 2016-17 state runner-up.
“It’s going to be tough. Lanesville’s got everybody back,” Hill said. “South Central has some nice guys back. Borden has Doc Nash, he’s the only guy with a state championship in the conference. Crothersville has a lot of kids back. … I don’t think our conference gets enough credit.
“Jerry Bomholt, he probably has more overtime wins than what I have wins on my resume,” Hill said. “ … [Southwestern] and Switzerland County, they’re going to be some new faces as far as sectional goes, so I don’t know it gets any easier with a Hall of Fame coach in your sectional.”
