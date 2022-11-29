BOYS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Highlanders hope to continue success

FLOYDS KNOBS — For Floyd Central it's a season of transition.
Gone are six of the top eight players from a team that went 20-5 and captured its second sectional title in three years in 2021-22.
Plus, head coach Todd Sturgeon stepped down after the season.
However the Highlanders aren't starting over.
Greg Walters, formerly a head coach at North Harrison and most recently an assistant under Sturgeon at Floyd and under Lou Lefevre on the Cougars' bench, is the new bench boss.
The day after Sturgeon told him he was leaving, Walters said he considered applying for the job.
“Once Todd told me he was resigning, it was in my mind as something I’d like to be a part of," Walters recalled.
Sturgeon enjoyed a very successful stint at Floyd, going 142-45 and winning a couple of sectional championships — including the program's first since 1989 — in eight seasons.
“He’s one of the best coaches in Southern Indiana,” Walters said of Sturgeon, who is still a teacher at Floyd Central. “He’s so knowledgable. I really appreciate all the times I had with him. ... He’s been a big help here at the beginning of the season. I talk to him almost every day.”
Of last season's departed players, five — Wesley Celichowski (Air Force Academy), Cole Harritt (Hanover), Brady Moore (Malone), Kyle Poates (IU Kokomo) and Nathaniel Hoffman (Franklin) — signed to play college basketball. Meanwhile a sixth, Max Tripure, signed to play college baseball.
Walters, obviously, takes over an inexperienced group. But he says his new team has talent.
“The only way to get experience is to play,” Walters said.
Floyd Central will be led by 6-foot-5 senior forward Caleb Washington, who should be one of the top players in Southern Indiana.
“We’re expecting Caleb Washington to have a big season,” Walters said. “He’ll be a four-year varsity player. We expect him to step up and have a great year.”
The other returner with considerable varsity experience is senior guard Tevi Ali, who was a very valuable reserve last season.
“Tevi, he’s tenacious. He’ll get after it and play hard,” Walters said. “He’s very passionate about the game. That’s what you want.”
After Washington and Ali, the battle for playing time is wide open.
“We do have competition for those spots,” Walters said. “That should play out with some good practices.”
The Highlanders should get solid minutes from Brock Conrad, a 6-5 sophomore forward who played occasional minutes on the varsity a season ago.
“The thing about Brock is he’s got a high motor and plays really hard,” Walters said.
Kaden Stewart also figures to be in the mix. The 6-4 senior forward is a track & field standout, who high jumped 6-10 in the spring and finished second in the state in that event.
Walters admitted there could be some bumps in the road, especially considering the Highlanders’ daunting schedule.
“We hope to be competitive at the end of the year," he said.
The slate includes two reigning state champions in Indianapolis Cathedral (4A) and Providence (2A), both of whom Floyd beat last season. It also includes Center Grove, Bloomington North and Bloomington South in addition to regular, and Hoosier Hills Conference, rivals Jeffersonville and New Albany.
Walters said he’s trying not to glance ahead on the schedule and currently can only concentrate on Floyd Central’s first game, Nov. 29 against Meade County (Ky.).
“My brain is stuck there,” he said. “We have a top schedule and hopefully that will prepare us for the end of the year."