BOYS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Hill 'excited' for season

HENRYVILLE — Jared Hill can’t hide his excitement for this season.
The Henryville head coach welcomes back an experienced team with a lot of seniors.
“I’m as excited about this team as any I’ve had in a while,” said Hill, who enters his ninth season one win shy of career victory 100. “The kids are really excited. We’re ready to get going. We’re doing some different things.”
The Hornets, who went 8-15 last season, and Hill have a lot to be happy about. Start with the fact that Henryville's roster features eight seniors and two juniors.
“We have a really good group of seniors that went through kindergarten together,” Hill said.
The Hornets' elder octet is comprised of 6-0 guard Eli Kleinert, 6-1 guard Andrew Knecht, 5-11 guard Cade Riley, 6-2 forward Pattapee Chamnankit, 6-1 forward Maven Dukes, 6-0 guard Carson Conrey, 6-4 forward Layton Walton and 6-2 forward Braydon Dobbs.
Walton, who averaged a team-high 11.4 points and 4.5 rebounds a game in 2021-22, is beginning his third season as a starter.
Conrey, meanwhile, averaged 6.4 points and two rebounds while hitting a team-best 41 3-pointers last season.
“He shot the ball tremendous for us last year. He is an absolute knock-down shooter,” Hill said.
Dobbs averaged 4.6 points and 3.8 rebounds a season ago.
“He likes to get in there and bang around," Hill said. "He likes to mix it up. He’s not afraid of anybody.”
Kleinert put up 4.5 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from 2-point range and 81 percent from the free throw line in 2021-22.
"He’s started coming on," Hill said. “Nobody that I know is putting in more time. He lifts weight two hours a day. He’s working on his skill set — his shooting and his ball handling. He puts in the work and it’s going to pay dividends this season.”
Knecht and Riley saw limited action last season, but should see more playing time — and shots — this time around.
"They are playing with as much confidence now as they’ve ever had," Hill said. "That’s why that ball is going in. I told them they are good shooters and they finally listened to me. It’s been a lot of fun.”
The two juniors are 6-1 guard Hayden Barbour and 6-5 forward Aydan Head.
Barbour averaged 4.4 points a game, while making 21 3-pointers and shooting 44 percent from long range, last season.
"He’s a guy that really came on,” Hill said.
Meanwhile Head put up three points and 2.7 rebounds a game in 2021-22. He'll be counted on to score, rebound, defend and block shots.
“He’s a guy much-improved from last season,” Hill said. “He’s starting to believe me when I tell him he’s pretty good. Last year, I don’t think he always believed me. His confidence is better, his skill-set is better. (And) he’s dunking the ball with two hands. We haven’t had anyone dunking the ball two-handed at Henryville in awhile.”
Two newcomers are 6-2 senior forward Pattapee Chamnankit and 6-1 senior forward Maven Dukes.
Last season Henryville suffered eight losses by eight points or less. Hill hopes his team can turn the table in that regard, especially as it prepares for a revamped sectional, which includes defending state champion Providence, newcomer (and immediate 2A title contender) Brownstown Central, as well as Eastern.
“It’s the toughest 2A sectional in the state, and one of the best sectionals in the state," Hill said.
The Hornets open their season Nov. 22 at Rock Creek.