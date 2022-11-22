BOYS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Lions have unfinished business

SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek enters its season with unfinished business.
After going a perfect 8-0 against fellow Class A opponents during the regular season, the Lions fell to the host Braves in the semifinals of the Borden Sectional in March.
“Getting them to stay hungry is not even a question. Losing like we did last year left an indelible taste in everybody’s mouth, and we’re looking to get past that,” said Rock Creek coach Chris Brown, who is in his 27th year on the job. “They’re excited, they’re eager and they’ve been getting after it in the offseason.”
Now, the Lions return eight seniors from a roster that went 14-9 — the program’s best mark since its most recent sectional title in 2015-16 — last season.
“We’re here. It’s time to put up or shut up,” Brown said. “They’ve seen all of it — the good, the bad and the ugly. … This is it, so it’s up to them to bring it to the table every day.”
Expectations are high in Sellersburg. The Lions boast one of the most talented rosters of Brown’s tenure with the team — one that he thinks could make a run to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
“We want to go 7-0 in our last seven games,” Brown said, alluding to the number of postseason wins it takes to win a state title. “We’re not as deep as we were last year, but quality is there.”
Rock Creek returns all three of its double-digit scorers from a season ago. Back to lead the way is 5-8 senior point guard LaDarius Wallace, who is beginning his fourth year as a starter.
“I think this is our year with a loaded senior class. We’ve been working really hard for this moment,” said Wallace, who averaged 10.9 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game last season. “We’ve been playing with each other for a long time. It’s our last year as a group together, and we’re all on the same page.”
The Lions also bring back one of the state’s most physically imposing 1-2 punches in the post in 6-7 senior forward Jaleb Treat (10.2 points and seven rebounds a game in 2021-22) and 6-foot-11 senior center Marial Diper (10.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 blocked shots).
“Treat’s an absolute monster on the inside. He had a really good summer and has come a long way. He works angles well and has added to his game. He’s a hard kid to guard in the post,” Brown said. “Diper’s the same way. He runs the floor very well as well. He’s so improved inside and defensively. It’s just been getting him to understand the game since he’s so new to it, and he’s gotten so much better since his freshman year.”
Senior guards Keajuan Beco (8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds) and Memphis Jackson (2.5 points) will help fill the holes left on the wings by departed starters Gavin Gullion and Jonathan Boggs.
Rock Creek features playmakers on all levels of the floor, but the key to unlocking the team’s full complement of weapons on offense will likely be its ability to make shots from the perimeter.
“Everybody on the team can shoot the ball, so defenses are going to have to step out,” Jackson said. “If we get the 3 ball falling, we’ll be able to drive and hit the bigs like Jaleb and Marial. I think it’ll be pretty difficult to guard us as a team this year.”
The group will be tested early and often. The Lions have scheduled several games against 3A or 4A foes, as well as others against quality Class A and 2A squads.
“The level of competition will help us out in the sense that you’ll see different types of athletes and different types of players at all of the different levels,” Brown said. “It’s about winning, but it’s also not really about winning — it’s about preparing. You’re not going to see that pound-for-pound in our sectional, so if we can compete against those guys, we can compete against anybody else.”
Rock Creek hopes to contend for a state title, but the Lions know they can't look too far ahead.
"Obviously everybody wants to win a state title, but it’s one step at a time,” said Wallace, whose team beat eventual 2A state champion Providence last season. “We need to focus on the little details more than anything because those will create huge things for us.”
The Lions open up their season Nov. 22, when they host Henryville.