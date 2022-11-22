BOYS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Mustangs have high hopes

NEW WASHINGTON — Much has changed at New Washington in the last several months.
The Mustangs enter the 2022-23 season with a new coach, a new sectional and new postseason hopes.
Former Jeffersonville assistant Blake Snodgrass, who comes from a family of high school coaches, steps into his first head-coaching gig with New Washington.
“This fall has been a big boost for us, in terms of getting some cohesive structure and format in place for what we want to do day-in and day-out on skill development and how we want to play,” Snodgrass said. “It’s really starting to hit its stride right now, and I’m very pleased because we’ve turned that corner.”
The Mustangs, meanwhile, transition from Class A Sectional 61 to Sectional 62, which also includes Crothersville, Medora, Rising Sun, Shawe Memorial and Trinity Lutheran. The Shiners are coached by Snodgrass’ older brother, Brandon. Blake and Brandon are the sons of long-time head coach Rick Snodgrass, who’s currently in his 39th year overall and second at Tri-Township in Northeast Indiana.
“I grew up a gym-rat with my father coaching numerous places in the state,” Snodgrass said. “It’s just kind of in my blood. It’s coming natural given the background that I’ve come from.”
The transition from a perennially strong sectional to one that features six teams that finished with sub-.500 records last season, brings new-found optimism that New Wash can contend for its first trophy since 2016-17.
“With the realignment of the sectional we absolutely believe that if we progress the way we can, and should, we should be one of the favorites,” Snodgrass said. “Obviously, that’s easier said than done. … We need to take it one day at a time, but if we keep that mindset things could be very promising for us come the postseason.”
There's even more reasons for optimism.
New Washington returns 91 percent of its point production from last season, when it went 6-18 with just four upperclassmen on the roster.
“Bringing four of our five starters back goes a long way. They got that learning curve and experience time out of the way last year,” Snodgrass said. “Their feet are a little wetter now, and they’ve got an understanding of how quick the game is at the varsity level and what it takes to win at the varsity level.”
The Mustangs are led by the Arthur brothers, Matthew and Mason. Matthew, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, averaged 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game as a junior. He is on track to break the Clark County scoring record, which is held by his uncle Shannon, this season.
“Like every year, our biggest strength is probably our shooting,” said Matthew Arthur, who made 50 3-pointers last season. “But we are filling out in other areas this year too, so I’m excited about that."
Mason Arthur is a 6-1 sophomore guard who averaged 11.2 points and 3.6 rebounds a game while making a team-best 59 3's as a freshman.
“Mase Arthur is absolutely the future of this program in every way, and I expect him to be the one who will take the biggest strides this year,” Snodgrass said. “I think he’s the catalyst to our overall success.”
Joining the Arthurs in the lineup will be senior guard Mason Thompson, who averaged eight points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season, and junior Paul Giltner (5.7 ppg, 2 rpg in 2021-22).
“We’ve always played together since elementary school and have always been together,” Giltner said. “I think it’s really going to help us this year.”
The Mustangs have lacked size in recent years, but the addition of 6-3 sophomore Luke Woods will give the team another dimension on both ends of the floor.
“He’s a big, tall, strong boy who has a lot of skills,” Snodgrass said. “He didn’t play for a year, but he was very quick to pick back up on things. I’ve been very pleased with his evolution the last few weeks. I absolutely look for Luke to gain more minutes as the season goes on. He could be a huge impact player for us in the post.”
With its most complete and experienced roster in recent memory, New Washington believes it has a chance to make noise beyond a sectional title come March.
“The end goal is to win the (Southern Athletic) Conference, win the sectional and we even think the regional is very gettable for us,” Matthew Arthur said. “If we get further with the practice and the work we’re putting in, we could even see ourselves going as far as you can. There’s no ruling anything out.”
The Mustangs start their season Nov. 22 at Charlestown.