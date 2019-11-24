BORDEN — Doc Nash has an exciting youth movement going with his Borden boys’ basketball program. .
Sophomore Sterling Mikel came on strong in his freshman campaign, pouring in 33 points in two sectional contests in March.
Mikel had 19 in a victory against New Washington and 14 in a loss to Christian Academy in the semifinals.
“I’m looking for big things from [Mikel],” Nash said. “The kids have been working hard in the weight room and Sterling is one of those kids. He is a hard worker. He’s grown, he’s 6-foot-2, long and athletic. We’re looking to have a very competitive year.”
But Mikel is one of several promising young players.
Sophomore Mason Carter started about half the season last year and 6-foot-2 junior forward Jaden Roberts started last year too.
“[Roberts] didn’t quite have the year I wanted him to have. Look for him to improve,” Nash said.
Freshman Tommy Devine, a 6-foot-1 wing player, could also be poised to make an impact.
“His upside is really good. He can finish well around the rim,” Nash said.
Brennan Eurton also returns as a key piece after last year’s 4-21 season.
“We expect a lot as far as leadership,” Nash said. “Hopefully, we get some points out of him.”
Nash hopes to see the Braves back in contention in the Southern Athletic Conference after an 0-5 mark last winter.
“That’s always our goal. Just continue to represent our community in a positive light and compete to the best of our abilities,” Nash said. “Our culture has to change from what it was last year. We had a positive summer. We had a positive fall. Our kids are completely different than we were last year, which is a lot more fun for us. We just have to continue to build on that, continue to be positive. Continue to work together. Figure out some things together. I think if we can do those things, we can have a pretty successful season.”
