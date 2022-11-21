BOYS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Pirates aim to pick up the pace

CHARLESTOWN — Don't expect Charlestown to play slow and deliberate like it did last season, Matt Lynch's first on the job.
Look for the Pirates to pick up the pace in 2022-23, according to the second-year head coach.
Charlestown averaged just 45.6 points per game last season, when it went 8-15.
"We struggled a lot offensively," said Lynch, who hopes his team can average around 15 points more this time around. “I really expect our offense to take off and be a lot more dynamic and (us) be able to score in different ways. We can play at a faster pace, it fits our personnel better.”
"I think, offensively, we are going to be a lot better. ... I really like this group. We have six guys returning, plus two incoming freshmen.”
Returning to lead the way will be Jake Ottersbach. The 6-foot-2 forward, the team's lone senior, averaged 3.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists a game last season.
“He runs the floor really well and finishes inside. He’ll get a lot of playing time,” Lynch said.
Also back is Ethan French. The 6-4 junior forward, who averaged 4.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 2021-22, adds bulk inside.
“He’s a good offensive player, even though his points were down last year," Lynch said. "He can shoot it outside and he can score inside. (And) he can score off the pick-and-roll.”
Last season Austin Pickerell played a lot of point guard. This season, according to Lynch, the 6-4 junior wing will play more off the ball to take advantage of his height.
“We can really look to expose some mismatches (with him)," Lynch said. "Last year playing point will really help him.”
Stepping into the point guard role this season will be 5-10 freshman AJ Todd.
“He’s kind of got the keys to the car," Lynch said of the ninth-grader. "I trust him. He gets to make those decisions. He can score, he's got a good mid-range game. We’re really relying on him and I think that’s a name your going to hear a lot of.”
Grason Connell is also back from last season. The 6-2 sophomore guard is the team's top-returning scorer at six points per game.
"He’s grown a little and he’s more athletic," Lynch said. "Last year he shot mostly 3s. This year in practice he is already driving to the basket. I'm really expecting a lot from him."
Another player returning from a season ago is 5-11 sophomore guard Demetrius Phelps.
“He got thrown to the wolves as a freshman," Lynch said. "I think he’s going to have a huge year. He’s a slasher and can score in the paint, (and) he’s developed an outside shot. I'm expecting a lot from him.”
Lucas Gillespie, a 5-11 junior, moved up to the varsity late last season and saw some time at point guard.
Two other freshmen who could contribute are Tre Martin and Parker Odle, both are 5-10 guards.
"We are nine deep. We’re playing at a faster pace, so we’ll need more subs. I expect all nine to contribute," Lynch said. "They are unselfish, they don’t care who scores the points, they just want to win."
How much will the Pirates win this season? That remains to be seen, but if things go well, they could have a shot at their first winning campaign since 2016-17.
"I think we can make a big jump," Lynch said. "I think we’ll surprise a lot of teams in this area."