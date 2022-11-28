BOYS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Warriors hope to pick up where they left off

NEW ALBANY — A new era filled with youthful exuberance begins this season at Christian Academy.
And while third-year head coach Hayden Casey is excited about his young and talented roster, he also admits to procrastinating a bit when it comes to the 2022-23 campaign.
“I’ve kind of pushed off the thought of having to coach without Brady Dunn on the roster,” he said.
Dunn, the No. 5 all-time scorer in program history, averaged 19.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and four assists last season for the Warriors, who went 12-14.
“I think we have guys that can score the ball to help make up for the points Brady got us every night, but what he did for us rebounding will be our biggest challenge to replace. He was a grown man on the boards and did so much for us in every facet of the game," Casey said. “We’ll need our young guys to step up. They want to do that and have been working their tails off.”
The heir apparent to Dunn is Joshua Renfro. The 6-foot-1 sophomore guard averaged 16.1 points last season while shooting 47 percent from 3-point range.
“Joshua is our Brady Dunn now,” Casey said. “Joshua is one of the best shooters I’ve ever seen at the high school level, but he’s not one-faceted. He can score in multiple ways, and his work ethic is off the charts.”
Renfro knows he’ll be the focus of opponents’ defensive plans this season, but said that doesn’t bother him.
“I have no worry at all about my teammates stepping up and knocking down shots if the defense focuses on me,” Renfro said. “I don’t want to force anything. I just want to take what the defense gives me. I just want to do whatever it takes to win.”
While the Warriors finished last season with a losing record, they were playing their best basketball at the right time. CAI reached a Class A sectional championship for the sixth straight year, but fell 53-51 to host Borden in the final.
The bigger loss, however, might have come the night before in the Warriors' semifinal win over South Central.
“Senior Caleb Roy, our biggest guy, tore his ACL in that game and he’s still not 100 percent, but he’s close,” Casey said. “Caleb is going to be a great leader for us. He’s worked so hard physically, and mentally, while coming back from his injury. As we start the season with him not in uniform, we’ll see if our young guys have what it takes to get in there and battle for rebounds.”
Despite not being game-ready just yet, the 6-4 Roy (8.1 points per game, 6.6 rebounds a game in 2021-22) was upbeat when talking about the start of the season.
“We’re excited with where we’re at right now,” he said. “With a young team there’s a lot of room for growth. Coach is implementing some new things that we’re all learning. I think being young could be our biggest weakness and biggest strength.”
Roy is one of only two seniors on the CAI roster (5-10 forward Zander Penick is the other), but Casey likes what's he's seen so far out of his underclassman.
“We only bring back a few guys that have multiple seasons of varsity experience under their belt. But we had inexperienced guys step up last year and we’ll be looking for the same thing to happen this year,” the coach said. “Sophomore David Cook is a young guy we’re very excited about. He’s looked phenomenal in practice so far. Junior Nate Doss started for us some last year and has improved a lot.”
Cook, a 6-3 wing, averaged 2.4 points per game as a freshman while Doss, a 6-2 guard, put up 2.1 points.
Casey said his team will also need contributions from several players with limited to no varsity experience.
“One guy I’m excited for is Dylan Goodman,” Casey said of the 6-foot-3 junior forward. “He is arguably one of the best athletes we’ve had here, but he’s got to show he can put it together to contribute at the varsity level. Also, guys like junior Brady Cambron and sophomore Elijah Logsdon are a couple of guards that might help us. Junior Matt Carter started for us over the summer and we’re very excited for what he can do for us. He was the soccer team’s goalie and I think he can set a tone of toughness for us. Nathan Cavanaugh is a freshman we’re all pretty excited about. He’s very smooth and very athletic. He has a natural flow to his game. Sophomore Cooper Losey is a transfer that should hopefully be able to help us. He’ll be eligible in January.”
CAI has traditionally relied on its solid defense and rebounding to win games, but Warriors fans may see a faster-paced, more offensive-minded team this season.
“I think we’ll be a fast team and our speed and athleticism should make up for some lack of experience early in the season,” Doss said.
Roy concurred.
“I know Coach wants to play quick and I think this team has the speed to do that more and more,” he said. “When we play loose we can be dangerous.”
Casey acknowledged the offensive potential of his young team, but emphasized what it will take to bring home a sectional title.
“We are a pretty good shooting team, but we need to get better defensively and become a tough rebounding team if we’re going to cut down nets in March,” he said.
CAI opens its season Nov. 28, when it hosts Louisville Portland Christian.