NEW ALBANY — T.J. Proctor dropped in a floater in the lane to put Christian Academy ahead 31-16 of Lanesville late in the second quarter Friday night.
The Warriors looked like they might extend that lead before the break but Lanesville recovered possession with three seconds to go and Jonas Powers swished a shot from beyond half court. That cut the Eagles’ deficit to a more manageable number and foreshadowed that Lanesville wasn’t giving in against a sectional rival.
The Eagles (7-6) closed with a 30-point fourth quarter but CAI (7-6) held on for a 68-60 win, avenging last year’s loss to Lanesville in the sectional finals. Proctor led the way with 23 points in an emotional win.
“I could sense a little doubt with them,” CAI coach Steve Kerberg said of his Warriors. “When a team beats you, sometimes you have to mentally get over a hurdle. We’ve done well in the series recently but they won the big one here recently. That’s something that puts a little doubt in your mind. We were definitely ready to play them again, but we have a healthy respect for their program and team because they do things the right way. They’re tough, physical and well-coached.”
The Warriors’ first half was impressive, with a variety of offensive contributors and a strong defensive performance. Caleb Doss, who finished with 12 points, closed the first quarter with a mid-range jumper at the buzzer.
“Our message tonight was to play fearless and to be on the attack all night. Our guys were on the attack and defensively we were outstanding. We stayed connected,” Kerberg said.
Proctor scored five quick points to start the second half as the Warriors’ lead grew to as many as 20 in the third quarter, but Lanesville mounted a rally in the fourth with 30 points in the period.
“In the second half, we got away from what we wanted to a little bit. In a rivalry game, I’ll take the win,” Kerberg said.
