SELLERSBURG — Providence started fast and never looked back en route to its first Holiday Tournament Championship since 2016. The Pioneers defeated host Silver Creek 59-44 and broke an eight-game losing streak to the Dragons.
“It’s been a good 2022 for the Providence basketball program,” said head coach Ryan Miller, reflecting on the Pioneers 2A state title win in March. “It’s really nice to get this tournament win with four rival Clark County schools in it. It’s been a while and it caps off a great year for Providence basketball.”
Tournament MVP Noah Lovan led the way for Providence (5-3) with 26 points.
“We felt really together and in sync tonight and it just really made us play really well as a team,” the junior swingman said. “My teammates set me up in great scoring positions and we have great shooters that keep the floor spread and allows me to make some moves and get to the rim.”
The Pioneers bolted to a 19-9 at the first stop behind Grant Seebold’s three first period triples.
“A lot of credit goes to Providence the way they played,” Creek head coach Brandon Hoffman said. “They have a very experienced team and Seebold got them going early making some shots. Once you get behind them, it’s hard to come back.”
Lovan had three second quarter buckets to help power his squad to a commanding 31-16 halftime lead.
“I felt like Noah did a great job of finishing at the rim and creating for his teammates,” Miller said. “Grant Seebold stepped up and made some big shots early that set the tone. Jaden Johnson brought a lot of energy as always and made things happen at both ends. This was really just a well rounded win for us.”
Quentin Hesse hit two from long-range in the third frame and Providence led 48-27 heading to the final eight minutes.
“I’m really just so proud of our boys in contrast to our effort and execution last night,” Miller said. “Tonight, our boys came out locked in and ready to play. My coaching staff is simply the best. I can’t say enough about what we have here. They are just the best with everyone filling a role and doing whatever it takes to prepare the players for each game. From beginning to end, our team was engaged and I’m really proud of them.”
The Dragons Kaden Oliver scored 13 of his team high 20 points in the fourth as the host clawed within 53-41 with 2:25 remaining, but could get no closer.
“I thought we did a good job competing effort and toughness wise but we weren’t executing,” Hoffman said. “When we had scoring opportunities we would fumble it or miss easy shots. To beat a good team like Providence, you have to execute.”
Neither team was a full strength due to injuries. The Creekers (4-4) were missing five of their top 10 players due to injury, while Providence is still without its leading scorer from a year ago in Casey Kaelin.
“Both teams were a little short handed tonight but both still came out and did the best they could with what they had,” Miller said. “Silver Creek did not go away and their shot making ability is just unbelievable.”
The Pioneers return to the hardwood Tuesday when they host 2A No. 12 Southwestern (10-0) in a rematch of last season’s sectional championship game. Silver Creek’s next contest is Jan. 6 at home versus Eastern (9-1) in a MId-Southern Conference battle.
Providence 19 12 17 11 59
Silver Creek 9 7 11 17 44
Providence (5-3): Quentin Hesse 8, Noah Lovan 26, Jaden Johnson 6, Elijah Fuller-Tucker 4, Grant Seebold 13, Charlie Scott 2.
Silver Creek (4-4): Kaden Oliver 20, Kasen Daeger 13, Walker Hoffman 4, Cameron Wheeler 2, Nate Davidson 3, Dane Sprigler 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 5 of 13 (Hesse 2, Seebold 3), Silver Creek 5 of 13 (Oliver 3, Daeger, Davidson).
Field goal shooting: Providence 22 of 38, Silver Creek 14 of 30.
The All-Tournament Team
Silver Creek: Kasen Daeger, Kaden Oliver. Providence: Jaden Johnson, Grant Seebold, Noah Lovan. Clarksville: Jacob Seward, Morgan Capps. Charlestown: AJ Todd.
