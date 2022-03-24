BOYS' BASKETBALL: Providence coach staff embodies team's mantra

CLARKSVILLE — “We not me.”
It’s a simple phrase and a lot of coaches try to use it, but not many succeed.
As Providence has made its march through March and prepares to play Central Noble in Saturday’s Class 2A state championship game, more and more people see what the team’s mantra means —both among the players and coaching staff.
However, what people may not know is how it all started. Head coach Ryan Miller has assembled an army of a coaching staff, but it didn’t begin with one man.
“Initially, it was Lance Stemler, Dan Block, Brad Denman and myself that all kind of came together three years ago and said ‘Let’s do this,’” Miller said. “We knew there would be work involved, but we also knew we would be doing it for a school and community that we all love. It wasn’t just me applying for the job, it was a group of guys that collectively wanted to do this together knowing that each coach would have a role. Since then, we’ve been blessed to add other tremendous people to the mix.”
Since his hiring in 2019, Miller has added Chris Carruthers, Bart Makowsky, Mike Gosman and Torrey Winchester. Miller’s younger brother Keevan will help out at practices from time to time as well.
“A lot of programs talk about it being a family, but we truly are,” Ryan Miller said. “We’re a very tight-knit group of coaches that talk year-round, not just during the season.”
Coaches can preach family and teamwork all they want, but the talk will be for naught if they don’t model that behavior. Senior guard Max Beatty, who was a sophomore when Miller arrived, said the cohesiveness the coaching staff shows has been obvious since Day One.
“We all see how well the coaches work together, and work as a team, and that has made it a lot easier for all of us players to buy into what they teach,” Beatty said. “They all contribute to the team in their own way and don’t step on each other. They all respect each other and it’s obvious they just want to do whatever it takes to help us be successful.”
Stemler, the associate head coach, is one of the few non-PHS graduates on the staff. Originally from Columbia, Ill., he played his final two seasons (2006-08) of college ball at Indiana University. After his time wearing the cream and crimson, Stemler played professionally in Germany for two years before returning to the Hoosier State. He and Miller previously coached together on Lou Lefevre’s staff at Providence.
“Ryan does as good a job as anyone I’ve ever been around as far as setting the tone,” said Stemler, whose wife, Amanda (Loi), is a 2005 Providence graduate. “When your leader does that, it’s easy for everyone to fall in line. I don’t know if we’ve ever sat down and talked about the culture here. It’s just something we try to do everyday, to lead by example, and it all starts with Ryan.”
Block is a 1996 Providence graduate and a fellow IU alum. He was a student manager there for three years under legendary head coach Bob Knight before serving as the Video Coordinator/Director of Basketball Operations for four seasons under coach Mike Davis.
“My background is breaking down film and helping teams prepare for opponents,” he said. “I enjoy the strategic gamesmanship of trying to take the other team out of what they want to do. Ryan has a servant leadership style. That’s easy to follow and get behind. He lets us all focus on our specialty and it’s worked out well.”
“Dan Block is like a cyborg; I don’t know when he sleeps,” Miller said of the assistant who has four young children, including a set of triplets.
Denman is another Providence alum, graduating in 2002.
“Denman takes care of all of the logistical stuff for the team,” Miller said. “This week, he’s taking care of all the stuff for our state championship game and the trip up there, and I can’t thank him enough for that. He is invaluable.”
Denman also runs the Pioneers’ feeder program and summer basketball camps.
“I was president of the alumni association here for 10 years,” said Denman, whose wife is also a PHS graduate. “We’re all very passionate about Providence and doing what we can do to help these boys succeed on the court and in life. All of the coaches seem to have a speciality and we are happy to do our part to help the program.”
Makowsky, who Miller refers to as the team’s “spiritual leader,” joined the staff last season. The 1987 Providence graduate teaches theology at the school and has been a faculty member for 16 years.
“Bart is always here and gets everything ready for the guys before every practice,” said Miller, who is the Director of Advancement at Providence. “He does all those little things for the team that are so essential. He leads us in prayer and since he teaches here, he can make sure the boys are staying on top of their classes.”
Makowsky said he saw this team’s potential early on.
“Every team is different, but it always is apparent when a few players aren’t committed to their role. That is not the case with this group,” he said. “Everyone has bought into their role, even the kids that don’t play a lot. It’s just a great group of kids that want to work hard. They are so coachable. That keeps us going as coaches. It’s inspiring.”
Carruthers, who is the junior varsity head coach, was the first hire by Miller in 2019 outside of his core group.
“Carruthers is a young man that is full of energy and has a basketball mind and wisdom that far surpasses his age,” the 41-year-old Miller said. “He’s one guy that we really didn’t know before he got here, but everyone I asked about him had nothing but great things to say about him. He’s now one of my best friends. He’s able to laugh and joke with the guys about things half the time I don’t know what they’re talking about.”
Carruthers, a Christian Academy graduate who played at Franklin College for two seasons, said he occasionally gets teased by his fellow coaches for being the young guy on the staff.
“It’s all in good fun and they’re probably jealous that I can relate to the guys more, since I can understand the teenage lingo better,” the 28-year-old said with a smile. “I knew this group of boys had potential to do great things, but it would be a matter of maturity. They have all bought into their role, set aside egos, and focus on the big picture. It’s just a great program to be a part of.”
While Carruthers is the young pup, Gosman is the elder statesman on the bench. He was on the coaching staff at Shawe Memorial for 40 years before joining the Pioneers last season.
“I am so blessed to be a part of this staff,” he said. “I’ve never been around a group of kids that are so dedicated and passionate, and that is a reflection of Ryan Miller. The coaches here make me feel stupid, they have so much basketball knowledge. It’s unreal. You have to have chemistry on a coaching staff before you can have chemistry on a team and we definitely have that here.”
Beatty said Gosman is always willing to stay after practice to work with players, or rebound for them. He also said Gosman is, by far, the funniest coach.
“Sometimes you don’t even know what he’s talking about, but you laugh,” Beatty said with a grin.
“I do have my moments, let me tell ya,” Gosman said. “I could be the court jester of the crew.”
Winchester, the head coach of the freshman team, rounds out the staff.
Each one of Providence’s coaches has his own job. Miller focuses on the defense, Stemler concentrates on the offensive end. Block and Gosman break down the film while Denman takes care of the logistics and youth camps. Makowsky is the first one to practice and the constant presence in the school building, while Carruthers and Winchester train up the young Pioneers. Even volunteer assistant Bryce Hutchins, a 2020 Providence graduate and student-manager at Bellarmine University, helps out when he can.
Providence’s head coach allows a lot of guys to do a lot of things within the program and it’s proven very successful. However, there is one thing Miller doesn’t let in his gym.
“No egos are allowed here,” he said. “No egos from coaches or players. Nothing gets accomplished with egos. Everyone here belongs here, are embraced and have a certain role to contribute to the team. We all have one goal — do all we can to give these boys a chance to be successful on the court and in life.”
An embodiment of the Pioneers’ “We not me” mantra.