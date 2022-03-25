BOYS' BASKETBALL: Providence seeks 1st state title

CLARKSVILLE — The old, and cliche, coaching axiom says that “defense wins championships.”
So far this season, defense has helped win 20 games for Providence.
The Pioneers are hoping it can also aid them in winning No. 21, along with the program’s first-ever state championship today.
Providence (20-6) will play third-ranked Central Noble (28-2) at around 12:45 p.m. this afternoon in the Class 2A state final at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“Throughout this whole postseason we’ve just had a real confidence to us and I think it’s going to carry over into the state game, so we’re feeling good,” senior point guard Cade Carver said earlier this week.
The Pioneers’ defense has been their calling card all season. They rank 26th in the state in defensive scoring average (yielding 43.35 points per game) and in the postseason Providence has been especially paltry, allowing only 35.2 points per opponent.
Last Saturday, the Pioneers held No. 9 Eastern Hancock to a season-low point total — and 31.5 points below its season scoring average — in a 41-33 victory in the Seymour Semistate.
Today, though, Providence will likely face its stiffest test of the postseason.
The Cougars, who are 32nd in the state in scoring (64.83 points per game), rank No. 1 over all four classes in average margin of victory (21.47 ppg). It’s worth noting, though, that the Royals led the state in that category last week before losing to the Pioneers at the semistate.
However Eastern Hancock, or maybe any other team Providence has faced this season, didn’t have a player like Central Noble standout Connor Essegian. The 6-foot-4 senior guard averages 26.8 points per game and had a 47-point eruption in the Cougars’ 80-61 win over Hammond Bishop Noll in the regional semifinals. The Wisconsin-signee recently moved into 10th on the state’s all-time scoring list.
“He’s a very talented player,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said. “He can shoot it from deep. He can drive it. He can do it all. He’s 6-4, long, athletic and obviously if you’re going to play at a Big Ten school the caliber of Wisconsin you are the real deal.
“Fortunately for us, we’ve faced some other good players this year that are kind of that position. We just faced Joey Hart of Linton-Stockton and (Jack) Benter there of Brownstown (Central) and (Logan) McIntire of North Harrison, so at least we have some reference points for a player of such high caliber and similar type of build.”
The Pioneers held Hart to 14 points in the regional semifinals and limited McIntire to six in a regular-season loss, but Benter tallied 24 against them in an 82-68 Brownstown win in February.
Essegian doesn’t do it alone, though. The Cougars also have a big man in 6-7 senior center Logan Gard, who averages 12.4 points and 8.1 rebounds a game.
“He’s a heck of a ball-player inside,” Miller said. “They’ll go to him for some buckets and for some rebounds. And on the defensive end he’s inside looking to be a presence around the hoop.”
After that the Cougars, who only go about seven deep, have 6-3 senior forward Ryan Schroeder (8.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.3 apg), 6-0 junior guard Conner Lemmon (8 ppg, 3.3 apg, 2.7 rpg) and 6-1 sophomore guard Jackson Andrews (4.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.4 apg).
“They have some other guys inside with some physicality and some size who will get on the boards some and who can shoot it some,” Miller said. “So there are other guys that you have to be aware of. You can’t just pour everything into those two guys, but you certainly better be mindful of where they’re at.”
Another key, according to Miller, will be rebounding. Central Noble averages 28.2 caroms a game, compared to Providence’s 26.4.
“They have some size there and they go to the boards pretty hard,” Miller said. “Especially when you have such a potent offense, like theirs, you don’t want to give up those second-shot opportunities. In their case with some of those guys right there, their second-shot opportunity is a putback right around the rim for some of these bigger guys, so rebounding is going to be big.”
As will be the pace.
“They play more of an up-tempo game,” Miller said. “They average in the mid 60s which, for a high school game, that’s a decent amount of points. Whereas we’re in the lower 50s. We faced something similar last week in terms of a team that’s a high-powered offense and they really want to get up and down and can score the ball. It’s going to be a situation of each team wants to play their game. We want to try to make sure, as much as we can, that it’s our style of game that is being played. That’ll be another big factor — taking care of the ball. We’ve got to limit turnovers and we need to make sure we’re getting good shots.”
When it’s all said and done, though, the team that holds its opposition to fewer points will be the one that cuts down the nets today.