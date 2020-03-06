HANOVER — Junior Zack Johnson scored 23 points as Providence held off Switzerland County for a 53-43 win in the semifinal round of the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional on Friday night.
In the other semi, the host Rebels closed out the third quarter with a 15-0 run on the way to a 53-30 win over Henryville.
Providence (17-7) will play Southwestern (17-8) in the sectional final at 7 p.m. tonight. The Rebels beat the Pioneers 68-51 back on Jan. 7 in Hanover.
The Rebels half-court zone gave Clarksville and Henryville fits in the first two games of the sectional. First-year Providence coach Ryan Miller knows what his Pioneers are up against.
“We’ll need to be organized and ready to play together as a team,” Miller said of the final.
PROVIDENCE 53, SWITZERLAND COUNTY 43
Leading 32-24 going into the fourth quarter, Providence saw that lead almost evaporate after a technical foul on its bench and a 3-pointer by the Pacers helped make it 34-31 with 6:45 to play.
Johnson took over with a field goal and an assist on an Austin Barnett basket to make it 38-31.
“We eventually figured out where to get the ball and who to get the ball to,” Miller said. “We wanted Zack to get it, and Austin Grantz and Barnett.”
Those three were doing work in the post and exploited Providence’s size advantage.
Junior guard Nick Sexton and Johnson both scored after that, capping an 8-0 run to make it 42-31 with 2:50 left.
It was 49-41 when sophomore Max Beatty and senior Sterling Huber combined to hit 4 of 4 free throws in the final 30 seconds as the Pacers (6-18) never got closer than eight in the final two minutes.
The Pioneers got off to a fast start as Johnson scored nine points to lead Providence to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter.
Switzerland County would close out the period with an 8-0 run — part of an 18-2 surge that helped the Pacers to a 20-13 lead midway through the quarter.
Providence put an end to the run with a three-point play by Grantz at the 3:41 mark. A steal by Grantz led to a Beatty 3 as the Pioneers closed out the half on a 6-0 run to trail 20-19 at the break.
The Pioneers went back to Johnson and Grantz in the third quarter. Johnson had a putback while Grantz had a block that led to his 3-pointer to put the Pioneers on top 24-20 at the 5:30 mark.
It was 24-22 when Huber knocked down a 3 and Grantz had a putback basket — part of a 6-0 run that made it 30-22 late in the third quarter. Johnson closed out the quarter with a basket for a 32-24 lead.
Grantz finished with 11 points in the winning effort. Switzerland County was paced by Coby Chase’s 13 points.
SOUTHWESTERN 53, HENRYVILLE 30
Down six at the break, the Hornets stayed with Southwestern for much of the third quarter and trailed 26-18 after a basket by junior Westin Allen with 3:50 remaining.
That’s when Southwestern made its move. Foster Mefford knocked down a trio of 3-pointers as the Rebels scored 15 points over the final 3:40 of the period to lead 41-18 going into the fourth.
“Our big concern was Foster Mefford, he’s one of the best players in Southern Indiana,” Henryville coach Jared Hill said.
The Rebels would continue to surge, taking a 48-20 lead midway through the fourth quarter on the way to the sectional final.
Henryville scored on the Rebels early on, but the Southwestern defense gave the Hornets a lot of trouble in the second quarter.
It was tied 4-4 when Henryville used a field goal by Allen and a 3-pointer by junior Cory Vanover to take a 9-4 lead with two minutes left in the first quarter.
A putback by sophomore Sam Guernsey put the Hornets on top 11-7 at the 1:15 mark and it was 11-10 going into the second.
Southwestern used a trapping zone to stymie the Henryville offense in the second quarter and the Hornets managed just two points.
Henryville was without two of its key 3-pointer shooters — injured seniors Cole Perriman and Jayke Youell — and that left the Hornets without a real threat against the zone.
“If you can’t shoot 3s against the zone, it’s tough,” Hill said.
Down 14-11, Henryville pulled to within one when sophomore Taylor Guthrie scored with 4:35 left in the half. Then, Southwestern closed it out with a 5-0 run and led 19-13 at the break.
For the game, Allen scored six points to lead Henryville, which finishes at 7-17. Southwestern was paced by Mefford’s 17 points, including four 3-pointers.
CLASS 2A SOUTHWESTERN SECTIONAL Friday night’s semifinals SOUTHWESTERN 53, HENRYVILLE 30
Henryville 11 2 5 12 — 30
Southwestern 10 9 22 12 — 53
Henryville (7-17): Sam Guernsey 4, Cody Wallis 2, Westin Allen 6, Cory Vanover 3, Taylor Guthrie 3, Logan Owens 4, Layton Walton 4, Austin Contreras 4.
Southwestern (17-8): Foster Mefford 17, Zach Cole 9, Colton Cloud 6, Austin Kramer 6, Billy Eccles 12, Bryce Hatton 2, Mitchell Cline 1.
3-point field goals: Henryville 1 (Vanover 1); Southwestern 9 (Eccles 3, Cloud 2, Mefford 4.
PROVIDENCE 53, SWITZERLAND COUNTY 43
Swtzrlnd Cnty 10 10 4 19 — 43
Providence 11 8 13 21 — 53
Switzerland County (6-18): Landon Wilks 8, Zach Weaver 4, Dallas Snider 3, Coby Chase 13, Damian Breek 11, Patrick Stow 4.
Providence (17-7): Austin Grantz 11, Nick Sexton 5, Zack Johnson 23, Sterling Huber 5, Max Beatty 7, Austin Barnett 2.
3-point field goals: Switzerland County 5 (Snider 1, Chase 4), Providence 4 (Johnson 1, Beatty 1, Grantz 1, Huber 1).
